Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Australia and India on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 517-7) C. Rogers c Dhawan b I. Sharma 9 D. Warner c I. Sharma b K. Sharma 145 S. Watson c Dhawan b Aaron 14 M. Clarke c Pujara b K. Sharma 128 S. Smith not out 162 M. Marsh c Kohli b Aaron 41 N. Lyon b Shami 3 B. Haddin c Saha b Shami 0 M. Johnson not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-9) 15 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 120 overs) 517 Fall of wickets: 1-50 C. Rogers,2-88 S. Watson,3-258 D. Warner,4-345 M. Marsh,5-352 N. Lyon,6-354 B. Haddin,7-517 M. Clarke Did not bat: P. Siddle, R. Harris Bowling M. Shami 24 - 2 - 120 - 2(w-1) V. Aaron 23 - 1 - 136 - 2(nb-2 w-3) I. Sharma 27 - 5 - 85 - 1(w-1) K. Sharma 33 - 1 - 143 - 2 M. Vijay 13 - 3 - 29 - 0 India 1st innings M. Vijay c Haddin b Johnson 53 S. Dhawan b Harris 25 C. Pujara b Lyon 73 V. Kohli c Harris b Johnson 115 A. Rahane c Watson b Lyon 62 Ro. Sharma not out 33 W. Saha not out 1 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-1) 7 Total (for 5 wickets, 97 overs) 369 Fall of wickets: 1-30 S. Dhawan,2-111 M. Vijay,3-192 C. Pujara,4-293 A. Rahane,5-367 V. Kohli To bat: K. Sharma, M. Shami, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Johnson 18 - 5 - 90 - 2(nb-2) R. Harris 17 - 5 - 49 - 1 N. Lyon 30 - 3 - 103 - 2 P. Siddle 13 - 2 - 62 - 0(w-1) M. Marsh 11 - 4 - 29 - 0 S. Watson 5 - 1 - 13 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Mick Martell Match referee: Jeff Crowe