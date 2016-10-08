Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between India and New Zealand on Saturday in Indore, India
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c Latham b Patel 10
G. Gambhir lbw b Boult 29
C. Pujara b Santner 41
V. Kohli not out 103
A. Rahane not out 79
Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-2) 5
Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 267
Fall of wickets: 1-26 M. Vijay,2-60 G. Gambhir,3-100 C. Pujara
To bat: R. Sharma, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling
T. Boult 16 - 2 - 54 - 1
M. Henry 20 - 3 - 65 - 0
J. Patel 24 - 3 - 65 - 1
M. Santner 19 - 3 - 53 - 1
J. Neesham 11 - 1 - 27 - 0(nb-2)
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin
Match referee: David Boon