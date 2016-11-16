Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second Triangular Series match between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe West Indies Innings J. Charles c K. Perera b Lakmal 2 K. Brathwaite run out (N. Kulasekara) 14 E. Lewis c Dickwella b Pathirana 27 S. Hope b Gunaratne 47 J. Carter c D. de Silva b N. Kulasekara 54 R. Powell c Dickwella b Pradeep 44 C. Brathwaite c Lakmal b Pradeep 14 J. Holder run out (N. Kulasekara) 2 A. Nurse not out 5 S. Benn lbw b N. Kulasekara 7 S. Gabriel lbw b Lakmal 0 Extras (lb-6 w-5) 11 Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-7 J. Charles,2-27 K. Brathwaite,3-76 E. Lewis,4-129 S. Hope,5-172 J. Carter,6-209 R. Powell,7-214 C. Brathwaite,8-215 J. Holder,9-226 S. Benn,10-227 S. Gabriel Bowling N. Kulasekara 10 - 1 - 37 - 2(w-3) S. Lakmal 9.2 - 1 - 45 - 2 N. Pradeep 10 - 1 - 55 - 2(w-2) S. Jayasuriya 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Pathirana 6 - 0 - 25 - 1 A. Gunaratne 10 - 1 - 40 - 1 Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva c Hope b Holder 3 K. Perera run out (Charles) 4 N. Dickwella c Benn b Gabriel 28 K. Mendis c Nurse b Holder 4 U. Tharanga c&b Nurse 12 A. Gunaratne lbw b Nurse 18 S. Jayasuriya c R. Powell b C. Brathwaite 31 S. Pathirana c Lewis b Nurse 45 N. Kulasekara c Lewis b Gabriel 16 S. Lakmal b Gabriel 0 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (w-4) 4 Total (all out, 43.1 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. de Silva,2-8 K. Perera,3-16 K. Mendis,4-51 N. Dickwella,5-64 U. Tharanga,6-79 A. Gunaratne,7-139 S. Pathirana,8-151 S. Jayasuriya,9-160 S. Lakmal,10-165 N. Kulasekara Bowling S. Gabriel 8.1 - 0 - 31 - 3(w-2) J. Holder 8 - 0 - 16 - 2(w-1) C. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1) J. Carter 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 A. Nurse 10 - 1 - 46 - 3 S. Benn 7 - 1 - 34 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: West Indies won by 62 runs
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.