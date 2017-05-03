May 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Wednesday in Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies 1st innings 312 (R. Chase 131, J. Holder 58; M. Abbas 4-56) Pakistan 1st innings 393 (A. Ali 105, Misbah-ul-Haq 99, A. Shehzad 70; S. Gabriel 4-81) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 28-1) K. Brathwaite c Y. Khan b Shah 43 K. Powell c S. Ahmed b Abbas 6 S. Hetmyer b Amir 22 S. Hope c Az. Ali b Shah 90 R. Chase c&b Shah 23 V. Singh b Abbas 32 S. Dowrich c Shafiq b Shah 2 J. Holder c Y. Khan b Shah 1 D. Bishoo not out 16 A. Joseph c Amir b Shah 7 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (b-16 lb-2 nb-1 w-3) 22 Total (for 9 wickets, 102 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Powell,2-41 S. Hetmyer,3-97 K. Brathwaite,4-155 R. Chase,5-235 S. Hope,6-235 V. Singh,7-236 J. Holder,8-252 S. Dowrich,9-261 A. Joseph To bat: Bowling Mohammad Amir 21 - 8 - 44 - 1(w-1) Mohammad Abbas 25 - 6 - 57 - 2(w-2) Yasir Shah 39 - 12 - 90 - 6 Shadab Khan 17 - 0 - 55 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad