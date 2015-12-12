Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the first Test between Australia and West Indies on Saturday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings 583 for 4 decl (A. Voges 269no, S. Marsh 182, D. Warner 64) West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite lbw b Hazlewood 2 R. Chandrika c Smith b Lyon 25 Da. Bravo c Lyon b Siddle 108 M. Samuels c&b Lyon 9 J. Blackwood c Burns b Lyon 0 D. Ramdin b Hazlewood 8 J. Holder lbw b Siddle 15 K. Roach c Nevill b Hazlewood 31 J. Taylor b Hazlewood 0 J. Warrican not out 2 S. Gabriel absent injured Extras (b-7 lb-10 nb-5 w-1) 23 Total (for 9 wickets, 70 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-17 K. Brathwaite,2-58 R. Chandrika,3-78 M. Samuels,4-78 J. Blackwood,5-89 D. Ramdin,6-116 J. Holder,7-215 K. Roach,8-215 J. Taylor,9-223 Da. Bravo Bowling J. Hazlewood 18 - 5 - 45 - 4 J. Pattinson 15 - 0 - 68 - 0(nb-5 w-1) P. Siddle 15 - 5 - 36 - 2 N. Lyon 19 - 6 - 43 - 3 M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 14 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite b Hazlewood 94 R. Chandrika c Smith b Pattinson 0 Da. Bravo b Pattinson 4 M. Samuels c Warner b Pattinson 3 J. Blackwood b Pattinson 0 D. Ramdin c Warner b M. Marsh 4 J. Holder c Nevill b Pattinson 17 K. Roach c Nevill b Hazlewood 3 J. Taylor c Pattinson b Hazlewood 12 J. Warrican not out 6 S. Gabriel absent injured Extras (lb-1 nb-3 w-1) 5 Total (for 9 wickets, 36.3 overs) 148 Fall of wickets: 1-2 R. Chandrika,2-20 Da. Bravo,3-24 M. Samuels,4-24 J. Blackwood,5-30 D. Ramdin,6-60 J. Holder,7-91 K. Roach,8-117 J. Taylor,9-148 K. Brathwaite Bowling J. Hazlewood 10.3 - 3 - 33 - 3 J. Pattinson 8 - 2 - 27 - 5(nb-2 w-1) P. Siddle 7 - 1 - 34 - 0 M. Marsh 7 - 0 - 36 - 1(nb-1) N. Lyon 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Australia won by 212 runs