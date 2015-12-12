Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 431 (M. Guptill 156, K. Williamson 88, B. McCullum 75; N. Pradeep 4-112) Sri Lanka 1st innings 294 (D. Karunaratne 84, D. Chandimal 83) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 171-1) T. Latham not out 109 M. Guptill b Herath 46 K. Williamson b Chameera 71 R. Taylor b Herath 15 B. McCullum not out 17 Extras (b-3 lb-1 nb-5) 9 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 65.4 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-79 M. Guptill,2-220 K. Williamson,3-247 R. Taylor Did not bat: M. Santner, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 13 - 0 - 40 - 0 A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 4 - 0 D. Chameera 14 - 0 - 61 - 1(nb-3) N. Pradeep 13 - 1 - 52 - 0(nb-2) R. Herath 11.4 - 1 - 62 - 2 M. Siriwardana 8 - 0 - 32 - 0 U. Jayasundara 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 405 runs) D. Karunaratne not out 4 K. Mendis not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 1.1 overs) 4 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Vithanage, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, U. Jayasundara, M. Siriwardana, R. Herath, D. Chameera, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 T. Southee 0.1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon