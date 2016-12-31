Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Nelson, New Zealand Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Broom b Neesham 59 I. Kayes c Broom b Santner 44 Sa. Rahman c Ronchi b Henry 19 Mahmudullah c Neesham b Southee 3 S. Al Hasan run out (Ronchi) 18 Mosa. Hossain lbw b Patel 11 N. Hasan c&b Henry 44 T. Hayder b Williamson 3 M. Mortaza c Patel b Santner 14 T. Ahmed not out 4 M. Rahman not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-7 w-9) 17 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-102 I. Kayes,2-127 Sa. Rahman,3-133 Mahmudullah,4-141 T. Iqbal,5-168 S. Al Hasan,6-170 Mosa. Hossain,7-179 T. Hayder,8-212 M. Mortaza,9-235 N. Hasan Bowling T. Southee 10 - 2 - 45 - 1(w-2) J. Patel 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) M. Henry 8 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-4) J. Neesham 4 - 0 - 28 - 1(w-1) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-1) K. Williamson 8 - 1 - 24 - 1 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill retired hurt 6 T. Latham lbw b M. Rahman 4 K. Williamson not out 95 N. Broom c Mortaza b M. Rahman 97 J. Neesham not out 28 Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9 Total (for 2 wickets, 41.2 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: 1-10 T. Latham,2-195 N. Broom Did not bat: C. Munro, L. Ronchi, M. Santner, T. Southee, M. Henry, J. Patel Bowling M. Mortaza 7 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-4) M. Rahman 9.2 - 2 - 32 - 2(w-1) T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1) S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 55 - 0 T. Hayder 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 Mosa. Hossain 4 - 0 - 26 - 0 Mahmudullah 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Brown Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets