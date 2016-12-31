Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Nelson, New Zealand
Bangladesh Innings
T. Iqbal c Broom b Neesham 59
I. Kayes c Broom b Santner 44
Sa. Rahman c Ronchi b Henry 19
Mahmudullah c Neesham b Southee 3
S. Al Hasan run out (Ronchi) 18
Mosa. Hossain lbw b Patel 11
N. Hasan c&b Henry 44
T. Hayder b Williamson 3
M. Mortaza c Patel b Santner 14
T. Ahmed not out 4
M. Rahman not out 0
Extras (b-1 lb-7 w-9) 17
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-102 I. Kayes,2-127 Sa. Rahman,3-133 Mahmudullah,4-141 T. Iqbal,5-168 S. Al Hasan,6-170 Mosa. Hossain,7-179 T. Hayder,8-212 M. Mortaza,9-235 N. Hasan
Bowling
T. Southee 10 - 2 - 45 - 1(w-2)
J. Patel 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1)
M. Henry 8 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-4)
J. Neesham 4 - 0 - 28 - 1(w-1)
M. Santner 10 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-1)
K. Williamson 8 - 1 - 24 - 1
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill retired hurt 6
T. Latham lbw b M. Rahman 4
K. Williamson not out 95
N. Broom c Mortaza b M. Rahman 97
J. Neesham not out 28
Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9
Total (for 2 wickets, 41.2 overs) 239
Fall of wickets: 1-10 T. Latham,2-195 N. Broom
Did not bat: C. Munro, L. Ronchi, M. Santner, T. Southee, M. Henry, J. Patel
Bowling
M. Mortaza 7 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-4)
M. Rahman 9.2 - 2 - 32 - 2(w-1)
T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1)
S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 55 - 0
T. Hayder 2 - 0 - 20 - 0
Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 20 - 0
Mosa. Hossain 4 - 0 - 26 - 0
Mahmudullah 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Brown
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets