March 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Monday in Dharamsala, India Australia 1st innings 300 (S. Smith 111, M. Wade 57, D. Warner 56; K. Yadav 4-68) India 1st innings (Overnight: 248-6) L. Rahul c Warner b Cummins 60 M. Vijay c Wade b Hazlewood 11 C. Pujara c Handscomb b Lyon 57 A. Rahane c Smith b Lyon 46 K. Nair c Wade b Lyon 5 R. Ashwin lbw b Lyon 30 W. Saha c Smith b Cummins 31 R. Jadeja b Cummins 63 B. Kumar c Smith b O'Keefe 0 K. Yadav c Hazlewood b Lyon 7 U. Yadav not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-11 w-5) 20 Total (all out, 118.1 overs) 332 Fall of wickets: 1-21 M. Vijay,2-108 L. Rahul,3-157 C. Pujara,4-167 K. Nair,5-216 A. Rahane,6-221 R. Ashwin,7-317 R. Jadeja,8-318 B. Kumar,9-318 W. Saha,10-332 K. Yadav Bowling J. Hazlewood 25 - 8 - 51 - 1 P. Cummins 30 - 8 - 94 - 3(w-5) N. Lyon 34.1 - 5 - 92 - 5 S. O'Keefe 27 - 4 - 75 - 1 G. Maxwell 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Australia 2nd innings M. Renshaw c Saha b U. Yadav 8 D. Warner c Saha b U. Yadav 6 S. Smith b B. Kumar 17 P. Handscomb c Rahane b R. Ashwin 18 G. Maxwell lbw b R. Ashwin 45 S. Marsh c Pujara b Jadeja 1 M. Wade not out 25 P. Cummins c Rahane b Jadeja 12 S. O'Keefe c Pujara b Jadeja 0 N. Lyon c Vijay b U. Yadav 0 J. Hazlewood lbw b R. Ashwin 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (all out, 53.5 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Warner,2-31 S. Smith,3-31 M. Renshaw,4-87 P. Handscomb,5-92 S. Marsh,6-106 G. Maxwell,7-121 P. Cummins,8-121 S. O'Keefe,9-122 N. Lyon,10-137 J. Hazlewood Bowling B. Kumar 7 - 1 - 27 - 1 U. Yadav 10 - 3 - 29 - 3 K. Yadav 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 R. Jadeja 18 - 7 - 24 - 3 R. Ashwin 13.5 - 4 - 29 - 3 India 2nd innings (Target: 106 runs) L. Rahul not out 13 M. Vijay not out 6 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 6 overs) 19 Fall of wickets: To bat: C. Pujara, A. Rahane, K. Nair, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, U. Yadav Bowling P. Cummins 3 - 1 - 14 - 0 J. Hazlewood 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 S. O'Keefe 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson