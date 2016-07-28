July 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Thursday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 117
Australia 1st innings 203 (R. Herath 4-49, L. Sandakan 4-58)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 6-1)
K. Perera lbw b Starc 4
K. Silva lbw b O'Keefe 7
D. Karunaratne lbw b Starc 0
K. Mendis not out 169
A. Mathews c Burns b Lyon 9
D. Chandimal lbw b M. Marsh 42
D. de Silva c Khawaja b Lyon 36
D. Perera not out 5
Extras (lb-10) 10
Total (for 6 wickets, 80 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 1-6 K. Perera,2-6 D. Karunaratne,3-45 K. Silva,4-86 A. Mathews,5-203 D. Chandimal,6-274 D. de Silva
To bat: R. Herath, L. Sandakan, N. Pradeep
Bowling
M. Starc 12 - 4 - 44 - 2
J. Hazlewood 13 - 3 - 41 - 0
S. O'Keefe 16.2 - 3 - 42 - 1
N. Lyon 26 - 2 - 98 - 2
D. Warner 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
A. Voges 1.4 - 0 - 3 - 0
M. Marsh 9 - 1 - 33 - 1
S. Smith 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Chris Broad