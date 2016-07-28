July 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Thursday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings B. Chari c Guptill b Southee 4 C. Chibhabha c Latham b Wagner 15 H. Masakadza c&b Santner 15 C. Ervine st Watling b Santner 13 S. Williams c Sodhi b Wagner 1 S. Raza c Latham b Wagner 22 P. Masvaure lbw b Southee 42 R. Chakabva c Watling b Wagner 0 G. Cremer c Nicholls b Wagner 0 D. Tiripano not out 49 M. Chinouya b Wagner 1 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out, 77.5 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-4 B. Chari,2-35 C. Chibhabha,3-35 H. Masakadza,4-36 S. Williams,5-72 C. Ervine,6-72 S. Raza,7-72 R. Chakabva,8-72 G. Cremer,9-157 P. Masvaure,10-164 M. Chinouya Bowling T. Southee 17 - 8 - 28 - 2 T. Boult 11 - 5 - 23 - 0 M. Santner 14 - 5 - 16 - 2 N. Wagner 20.5 - 8 - 41 - 6 I. Sodhi 15 - 3 - 54 - 0 New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill not out 14 T. Latham not out 16 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for no loss, 10 overs) 32 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, M. Santner, B. Watling, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Chinouya 4 - 0 - 10 - 0 D. Tiripano 3 - 0 - 13 - 0(nb-1) P. Masvaure 1 - 0 - 2 - 0(nb-1) G. Cremer 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 S. Raza 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: David Boon