Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and India on Friday in Adelaide, Australia
Australia 1st innings 517 for 7 decl (S. Smith 162no, D. Warner 145, M. Clarke 128)
India 1st innings (Overnight: 369-5)
M. Vijay c Haddin b Johnson 53
S. Dhawan b Harris 25
C. Pujara b Lyon 73
V. Kohli c Harris b Johnson 115
A. Rahane c Watson b Lyon 62
Ro. Sharma c&b Lyon 43
W. Saha c Watson b Lyon 25
K. Sharma b Siddle 4
M. Shami c Watson b Siddle 34
I. Sharma c Smith b Lyon 0
V. Aaron not out 3
Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-1) 7
Total (all out, 116.4 overs) 444
Fall of wickets: 1-30 S. Dhawan,2-111 M. Vijay,3-192 C. Pujara,4-293 A. Rahane,5-367 V. Kohli,6-399 Ro. Sharma,7-406 K. Sharma,8-422 W. Saha,9-422 I. Sharma,10-444 M. Shami
Bowling
M. Johnson 22 - 6 - 102 - 2(nb-2)
R. Harris 21 - 6 - 55 - 1
N. Lyon 36 - 4 - 134 - 5
P. Siddle 18.4 - 2 - 88 - 2(w-1)
M. Marsh 11 - 4 - 29 - 0
S. Watson 5 - 1 - 13 - 0
S. Smith 3 - 0 - 19 - 0
Australia 2nd innings
C. Rogers c Ro. Sharma b K. Sharma 21
D. Warner b K. Sharma 102
S. Watson b Shami 33
M. Clarke c Saha b Aaron 7
S. Smith not out 52
M. Marsh c Vijay b Ro. Sharma 40
B. Haddin not out 14
Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-9 w-5) 21
Total (for 5 wickets, 69 overs) 290
Fall of wickets: 1-38 C. Rogers,2-140 S. Watson,3-168 M. Clarke,4-213 D. Warner,5-266 M. Marsh
To bat: P. Siddle, M. Johnson, R. Harris, N. Lyon
Bowling
M. Shami 11 - 2 - 42 - 1
I. Sharma 14 - 3 - 41 - 0(nb-6)
K. Sharma 16 - 2 - 95 - 2
M. Vijay 6 - 0 - 27 - 0
Ro. Sharma 12 - 2 - 35 - 1
V. Aaron 10 - 0 - 43 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Mick Martell
Match referee: Jeff Crowe