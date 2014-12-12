Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and India on Friday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings 517 for 7 decl (S. Smith 162no, D. Warner 145, M. Clarke 128) India 1st innings (Overnight: 369-5) M. Vijay c Haddin b Johnson 53 S. Dhawan b Harris 25 C. Pujara b Lyon 73 V. Kohli c Harris b Johnson 115 A. Rahane c Watson b Lyon 62 Ro. Sharma c&b Lyon 43 W. Saha c Watson b Lyon 25 K. Sharma b Siddle 4 M. Shami c Watson b Siddle 34 I. Sharma c Smith b Lyon 0 V. Aaron not out 3 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-1) 7 Total (all out, 116.4 overs) 444 Fall of wickets: 1-30 S. Dhawan,2-111 M. Vijay,3-192 C. Pujara,4-293 A. Rahane,5-367 V. Kohli,6-399 Ro. Sharma,7-406 K. Sharma,8-422 W. Saha,9-422 I. Sharma,10-444 M. Shami Bowling M. Johnson 22 - 6 - 102 - 2(nb-2) R. Harris 21 - 6 - 55 - 1 N. Lyon 36 - 4 - 134 - 5 P. Siddle 18.4 - 2 - 88 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 11 - 4 - 29 - 0 S. Watson 5 - 1 - 13 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 19 - 0 Australia 2nd innings C. Rogers c Ro. Sharma b K. Sharma 21 D. Warner b K. Sharma 102 S. Watson b Shami 33 M. Clarke c Saha b Aaron 7 S. Smith not out 52 M. Marsh c Vijay b Ro. Sharma 40 B. Haddin not out 14 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-9 w-5) 21 Total (for 5 wickets, 69 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-38 C. Rogers,2-140 S. Watson,3-168 M. Clarke,4-213 D. Warner,5-266 M. Marsh To bat: P. Siddle, M. Johnson, R. Harris, N. Lyon Bowling M. Shami 11 - 2 - 42 - 1 I. Sharma 14 - 3 - 41 - 0(nb-6) K. Sharma 16 - 2 - 95 - 2 M. Vijay 6 - 0 - 27 - 0 Ro. Sharma 12 - 2 - 35 - 1 V. Aaron 10 - 0 - 43 - 1(nb-2 w-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Mick Martell Match referee: Jeff Crowe