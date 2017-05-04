May 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Thursday in Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies 1st innings 312 (R. Chase 131, J. Holder 58; M. Abbas 4-56) Pakistan 1st innings 393 (A. Ali 105, Misbah-ul-Haq 99, A. Shehzad 70; S. Gabriel 4-81) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 264-9) K. Brathwaite c Y. Khan b Shah 43 K. Powell c S. Ahmed b Abbas 6 S. Hetmyer b Amir 22 S. Hope c Az. Ali b Shah 90 R. Chase c&b Shah 23 V. Singh b Abbas 32 S. Dowrich c Shafiq b Shah 2 J. Holder c Y. Khan b Shah 1 D. Bishoo c Az. Ali b Shah 20 A. Joseph c Amir b Shah 7 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (b-16 lb-2 nb-1 w-3) 22 Total (all out, 102.5 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Powell,2-41 S. Hetmyer,3-97 K. Brathwaite,4-155 R. Chase,5-235 S. Hope,6-235 V. Singh,7-236 J. Holder,8-252 S. Dowrich,9-261 A. Joseph,10-268 D. Bishoo Bowling Mohammad Amir 21 - 8 - 44 - 1(w-1) Mohammad Abbas 25 - 6 - 57 - 2(w-2) Yasir Shah 39.5 - 12 - 94 - 7 Shadab Khan 17 - 0 - 55 - 0(nb-1) Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 188 runs) Azhar Ali c Hetmyer b Gabriel 10 Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Joseph 14 Babar Azam c Dowrich b Joseph 0 Younis Khan lbw b Holder 5 Misbah-ul-Haq c Hope b Gabriel 0 Asad Shafiq c K. Powell b Gabriel 0 Sarfraz Ahmed c Chase b Holder 23 Shadab Khan c Dowrich b Holder 1 Mohammad Amir c Singh b Gabriel 20 Yasir Shah b Gabriel 0 Mohammad Abbas not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-3) 8 Total (all out, 34.4 overs) 81 Fall of wickets: 1-10 Az. Ali,2-11 B. Azam,3-27 Y. Khan,4-30 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-30 A. Shafiq,6-35 A. Shehzad,7-36 S. Khan,8-78 M. Amir,9-81 Y. Shah,10-81 S. Ahmed Bowling S. Gabriel 11 - 4 - 11 - 5(nb-1) A. Joseph 12 - 1 - 42 - 2 J. Holder 11.4 - 4 - 23 - 3(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad Result: West Indies won by 106 runs