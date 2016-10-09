Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Indore, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 267-3) M. Vijay c Latham b Patel 10 G. Gambhir lbw b Boult 29 C. Pujara b Santner 41 V. Kohli lbw b Patel 211 A. Rahane c Watling b Boult 188 Ro. Sharma not out 51 R. Jadeja not out 17 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-2 w-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 169 overs) 557 Fall of wickets: 1-26 M. Vijay,2-60 G. Gambhir,3-100 C. Pujara,4-465 V. Kohli,5-504 A. Rahane Did not bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling T. Boult 32 - 2 - 113 - 2(w-1) M. Henry 35 - 3 - 127 - 0 J. Patel 40 - 5 - 120 - 2 M. Santner 44 - 4 - 137 - 1 J. Neesham 18 - 1 - 53 - 0(nb-2) New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill not out 17 T. Latham not out 6 Extras (pen-5) 5 Total (for no loss, 9 overs) 28 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, L. Ronchi, J. Neesham, M. Santner, B. Watling, J. Patel, M. Henry, T. Boult Bowling M. Shami 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 U. Yadav 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 R. Ashwin 3 - 1 - 9 - 0 R. Jadeja 2 - 1 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: David Boon
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.