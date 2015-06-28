June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Pakistan 1st innings 138 (K. Silva 5-42) Sri Lanka 1st innings 315 (K. Silva 80, A. Mathews 77; Y. Shah 6-96) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 171-2) M. Hafeez c Sangakkara b Mathews 8 A. Shehzad c Chandimal b Prasad 69 Az. Ali st Chandimal b Herath 117 Y. Khan c Chandimal b Mathews 40 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Prasad 22 A. Shafiq c Chandimal b Chameera 27 S. Ahmed c Chandimal b Prasad 16 Y. Shah b Prasad 0 Z. Babar not out 7 J. Khan c Chandimal b Chameera 3 W. Riaz lbw b Chameera 6 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-5 w-5) 14 Total (all out, 118.2 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Hafeez,2-129 A. Shehzad,3-202 Y. Khan,4-234 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-274 A. Shafiq,6-301 S. Ahmed,7-303 Y. Shah,8-313 Az. Ali,9-323 J. Khan,10-329 W. Riaz Bowling D. Prasad 29.3 - 3 - 92 - 4(w-1) A. Mathews 11 - 5 - 15 - 2 R. Herath 34 - 7 - 89 - 1(w-3) D. Chameera 18.5 - 1 - 53 - 3(nb-3 w-1) T. Kaushal 25 - 3 - 76 - 0(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad