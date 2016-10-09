Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Sunday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Australia Innings A. Finch b Abbott 2 D. Warner b Abbott 6 S. Smith lbw b Shamsi 21 G. Bailey lbw b Pretorius 1 M. Marsh c de Kock b Abbott 50 T. Head lbw b Shamsi 0 M. Wade lbw b Phangiso 52 J. Hastings lbw b Shamsi 4 A. Zampa b Abbott 5 C. Tremain not out 23 S. Boland lbw b Phangiso 0 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Finch,2-9 D. Warner,3-12 G. Bailey,4-49 S. Smith,5-49 T. Head,6-111 M. Marsh,7-116 J. Hastings,8-121 A. Zampa,9-167 M. Wade,10-167 S. Boland Bowling K. Abbott 8 - 0 - 40 - 4 D. Pretorius 7 - 1 - 33 - 1(w-1) T. Shamsi 10 - 1 - 36 - 3(w-1) A. Phehlukwayo 5 - 1 - 28 - 0(w-1) A. Phangiso 4.4 - 0 - 17 - 2 J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 South Africa Innings H. Amla lbw b Tremain 4 Q. de Kock c Zampa b Tremain 18 F. du Plessis c Head b M. Marsh 69 J. Duminy c M. Marsh b Zampa 25 R. Rossouw not out 33 F. Behardien not out 12 Extras (lb-3 w-4) 7 Total (for 4 wickets, 35.3 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-8 H. Amla,2-29 Q. de Kock,3-85 J. Duminy,4-140 F. du Plessis Did not bat: D. Pretorius, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Abbott, A. Phangiso, T. Shamsi Bowling C. Tremain 10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-3) S. Boland 10 - 2 - 36 - 0(w-1) J. Hastings 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 A. Zampa 6.3 - 0 - 32 - 1 M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 22 - 1 Referees Umpire: Adrian Holdstock Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.