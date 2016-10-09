Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Sunday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Australia Innings A. Finch b Abbott 2 D. Warner b Abbott 6 S. Smith lbw b Shamsi 21 G. Bailey lbw b Pretorius 1 M. Marsh c de Kock b Abbott 50 T. Head lbw b Shamsi 0 M. Wade lbw b Phangiso 52 J. Hastings lbw b Shamsi 4 A. Zampa b Abbott 5 C. Tremain not out 23 S. Boland lbw b Phangiso 0 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Finch,2-9 D. Warner,3-12 G. Bailey,4-49 S. Smith,5-49 T. Head,6-111 M. Marsh,7-116 J. Hastings,8-121 A. Zampa,9-167 M. Wade,10-167 S. Boland Bowling K. Abbott 8 - 0 - 40 - 4 D. Pretorius 7 - 1 - 33 - 1(w-1) T. Shamsi 10 - 1 - 36 - 3(w-1) A. Phehlukwayo 5 - 1 - 28 - 0(w-1) A. Phangiso 4.4 - 0 - 17 - 2 J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 South Africa Innings H. Amla lbw b Tremain 4 Q. de Kock c Zampa b Tremain 18 F. du Plessis c Head b M. Marsh 69 J. Duminy c M. Marsh b Zampa 25 R. Rossouw not out 33 F. Behardien not out 12 Extras (lb-3 w-4) 7 Total (for 4 wickets, 35.3 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-8 H. Amla,2-29 Q. de Kock,3-85 J. Duminy,4-140 F. du Plessis Did not bat: D. Pretorius, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Abbott, A. Phangiso, T. Shamsi Bowling C. Tremain 10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-3) S. Boland 10 - 2 - 36 - 0(w-1) J. Hastings 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 A. Zampa 6.3 - 0 - 32 - 1 M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 22 - 1 Referees Umpire: Adrian Holdstock Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets