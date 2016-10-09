Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Bangladesh and England on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Ali b Woakes 14 I. Kayes c Willey b Woakes 11 Sa. Rahman b Ball 3 Mahmudullah lbw b Rashid 75 M. Rahim c Ali b Ball 21 S. Al Hasan c Buttler b Stokes 3 Mosa. Hossain c Ali b Rashid 29 Nas. Hossain not out 27 M. Mortaza run out (Buttler) 44 Sh. Islam not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-6) 11 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-25 I. Kayes,2-26 T. Iqbal,3-39 Sa. Rahman,4-89 M. Rahim,5-113 S. Al Hasan,6-161 Mahmudullah,7-169 Mosa. Hossain,8-238 M. Mortaza Did not bat: T. Ahmed Bowling C. Woakes 9 - 0 - 40 - 2 D. Willey 8 - 1 - 36 - 0(w-3) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-2) J. Ball 8 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) B. Stokes 6 - 1 - 22 - 1(nb-1) M. Ali 9 - 0 - 39 - 0 England Innings J. Roy lbw b Mortaza 13 J. Vince c Mosa. Hossain b Mortaza 5 B. Duckett b Al Hasan 0 J. Bairstow c Rahim b Ahmed 35 B. Stokes b Mortaza 0 J. Buttler lbw b Ahmed 57 M. Ali c Al Hasan b Nas. Hossain 4 C. Woakes c Rahim b Ahmed 7 A. Rashid not out 33 D. Willey lbw b Mosa. Hossain 9 J. Ball c Nas. Hossain b Mortaza 28 Extras (lb-7 w-6) 13 Total (all out, 44.4 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-12 J. Vince,2-14 B. Duckett,3-24 J. Roy,4-26 B. Stokes,5-105 J. Bairstow,6-120 M. Ali,7-123 J. Buttler,8-132 C. Woakes,9-159 D. Willey,10-204 J. Ball Bowling S. Al Hasan 9 - 0 - 50 - 1(w-1) M. Mortaza 8.4 - 0 - 29 - 4(w-1) Sh. Islam 8 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-1) T. Ahmed 8 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-3) Nas. Hossain 10 - 1 - 29 - 1 Mosa. Hossain 1 - 0 - 5 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Bangladesh won by 34 runs
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.