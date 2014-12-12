Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez c Latham b Henry 76 A. Shehzad c Ronchi b Henry 0 Y. Khan c Taylor b McClenaghan 6 A. Shafiq b Henry 1 H. Sohail c Taylor b Anderson 33 Misbah-ul-Haq c Ronchi b Henry 47 S. Ahmed c Latham b McClenaghan 23 S. Afridi c Vettori b Milne 27 W. Riaz c Taylor b Milne 14 S. Tanvir lbw b McClenaghan 14 M. Irfan not out 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-9) 11 Total (all out, 48.3 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Shehzad,2-11 Y. Khan,3-20 A. Shafiq,4-97 H. Sohail,5-163 M. Hafeez,6-172 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-209 S. Afridi,8-231 W. Riaz,9-248 S. Ahmed,10-252 S. Tanvir Bowling M. Henry 10 - 0 - 45 - 4(w-3) M. McClenaghan 9.3 - 0 - 56 - 3(nb-1 w-5) A. Milne 10 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-1) D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 48 - 0 A. Devcich 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 C. Anderson 7 - 0 - 35 - 1 New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie b Afridi 47 A. Devcich run out (Hafeez, Sohail) 58 K. Williamson not out 70 R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b Sohail 2 T. Latham c Tanvir b Sohail 3 C. Anderson b Sohail 10 L. Ronchi c Tanvir b Afridi 36 D. Vettori not out 13 Extras (lb-6 nb-2 w-8) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 46 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-103 D. Brownlie,2-129 A. Devcich,3-138 R. Taylor,4-148 T. Latham,5-167 C. Anderson,6-225 L. Ronchi Did not bat: A. Milne, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling S. Tanvir 6 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-2) M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 50 - 0(nb-2 w-2) W. Riaz 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-2) S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1) H. Sohail 9 - 0 - 48 - 3(w-1) A. Shehzad 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ahsan Raza Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: New Zealand won by 4 wickets