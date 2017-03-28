March 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Tuesday in Dharamsala, India Australia 1st innings 300 (S. Smith 111, M. Wade 57, D. Warner 56; K. Yadav 4-68) India 1st innings 332 (R. Jadeja 63, L. Rahul 60, C. Pujara 57; N. Lyon 5-92) Australia 2nd innings 137 India 2nd innings (Overnight: 19-0; Target: 106 runs) L. Rahul not out 51 M. Vijay c Wade b Cummins 8 C. Pujara run out (Maxwell) 0 A. Rahane not out 38 Extras (b-4 lb-5) 9 Total (for 2 wickets, 23.5 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Vijay,2-46 C. Pujara Did not bat: K. Nair, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, U. Yadav Bowling P. Cummins 8 - 2 - 42 - 1 J. Hazlewood 6 - 2 - 14 - 0 S. O'Keefe 4.5 - 1 - 22 - 0 N. Lyon 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 8 wickets