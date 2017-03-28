March 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Tuesday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings Danushka Gunathilaka c Rahim b Mortaza 9 Upul Tharanga run out (Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah) 65 Kusal Mendis c&b Ahmed 102 Dinesh Chandimal lbw b M. Rahman 24 Asela Gunaratne c Sarkar b Ahmed 39 Milinda Siriwardana b M. Hasan 30 Thisara Perera run out (Rahim, Rahim) 9 Dilruwan Perera run out (Rahim) 9 Nuwan Kulasekara not out 2 Suranga Lakmal c M. Rahman b Ahmed 0 Nuwan Pradeep b Ahmed 0 Extras (b-4 lb-10 nb-1 w-7) 22 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Gunathilaka,2-129 U. Tharanga,3-212 D. Chandimal,4-216 K. Mendis,5-271 M. Siriwardana,6-280 T. Perera,7-300 D. Perera,8-311 A. Gunaratne,9-311 S. Lakmal,10-311 N. Pradeep Bowling Mashrafe Mortaza 10 - 1 - 55 - 1(w-1) Mehedi Hasan 10 - 0 - 50 - 1 Mustafizur Rahman 8 - 0 - 60 - 1(nb-1 w-2) Taskin Ahmed 8.5 - 0 - 47 - 4 Shakib Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 59 - 0(w-1) Mosaddek Hossain 3 - 0 - 26 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: No result