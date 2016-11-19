Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand Pakistan 1st innings 133 (C. de Grandhomme 6-41) New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham lbw b Amir 1 J. Raval c Aslam b Amir 55 K. Williamson c Aslam b So. Khan 4 R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 11 H. Nicholls lbw b So. Khan 30 C. de Grandhomme c R. Ali b So. Khan 29 B. Watling c Y. Khan b R. Ali 18 T. Astle c Shafiq b R. Ali 0 T. Southee c S. Ahmed b Amir 22 N. Wagner c Shafiq b R. Ali 21 T. Boult not out 3 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6 Total (all out, 59.5 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-6 T. Latham,2-15 K. Williamson,3-40 R. Taylor,4-105 H. Nicholls,5-109 J. Raval,6-146 C. de Grandhomme,7-146 T. Astle,8-171 B. Watling,9-177 T. Southee,10-200 N. Wagner Bowling M. Amir 18 - 4 - 43 - 3(nb-4 w-1) So. Khan 22 - 5 - 78 - 3 R. Ali 15.5 - 2 - 62 - 4 Y. Shah 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam c Watling b de Grandhomme 7 Az. Ali b Boult 31 B. Azam c Watling b Wagner 29 Y. Khan c Watling b Wagner 1 Misbah-ul-Haq c Boult b Southee 13 A. Shafiq not out 6 S. Ahmed b Boult 2 M. Amir c Astle b Boult 6 So. Khan not out 22 Extras (b-5 lb-7) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 66 overs) 129 Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Aslam,2-58 B. Azam,3-64 Y. Khan,4-93 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-93 Az. Ali,6-95 S. Ahmed,7-105 M. Amir To bat: R. Ali, Y. Shah Bowling T. Boult 15 - 5 - 18 - 3 T. Southee 19 - 10 - 43 - 1 C. de Grandhomme 14 - 4 - 23 - 1 N. Wagner 14 - 6 - 21 - 2 T. Astle 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Richie Richardson