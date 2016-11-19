Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand
Pakistan 1st innings 133 (C. de Grandhomme 6-41)
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham lbw b Amir 1
J. Raval c Aslam b Amir 55
K. Williamson c Aslam b So. Khan 4
R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 11
H. Nicholls lbw b So. Khan 30
C. de Grandhomme c R. Ali b So. Khan 29
B. Watling c Y. Khan b R. Ali 18
T. Astle c Shafiq b R. Ali 0
T. Southee c S. Ahmed b Amir 22
N. Wagner c Shafiq b R. Ali 21
T. Boult not out 3
Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6
Total (all out, 59.5 overs) 200
Fall of wickets: 1-6 T. Latham,2-15 K. Williamson,3-40 R. Taylor,4-105 H. Nicholls,5-109 J. Raval,6-146 C. de Grandhomme,7-146 T. Astle,8-171 B. Watling,9-177 T. Southee,10-200 N. Wagner
Bowling
M. Amir 18 - 4 - 43 - 3(nb-4 w-1)
So. Khan 22 - 5 - 78 - 3
R. Ali 15.5 - 2 - 62 - 4
Y. Shah 4 - 0 - 16 - 0
Pakistan 2nd innings
S. Aslam c Watling b de Grandhomme 7
Az. Ali b Boult 31
B. Azam c Watling b Wagner 29
Y. Khan c Watling b Wagner 1
Misbah-ul-Haq c Boult b Southee 13
A. Shafiq not out 6
S. Ahmed b Boult 2
M. Amir c Astle b Boult 6
So. Khan not out 22
Extras (b-5 lb-7) 12
Total (for 7 wickets, 66 overs) 129
Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Aslam,2-58 B. Azam,3-64 Y. Khan,4-93 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-93 Az. Ali,6-95 S. Ahmed,7-105 M. Amir
To bat: R. Ali, Y. Shah
Bowling
T. Boult 15 - 5 - 18 - 3
T. Southee 19 - 10 - 43 - 1
C. de Grandhomme 14 - 4 - 23 - 1
N. Wagner 14 - 6 - 21 - 2
T. Astle 4 - 0 - 12 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Richie Richardson