Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva c Starc b Faulkner 34 D. Gunathilaka b Zampa 39 K. Mendis c Wade b Hastings 33 D. Chandimal c Wade b Starc 1 U. Tharanga c Zampa b Head 15 K. Perera lbw b Head 14 D. Shanaka b Zampa 13 S. Pathirana c Faulkner b Boland 32 D. Perera b Starc 5 S. Lakmal b Starc 0 A. Aponso not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 9 Total (all out, 40.2 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-73 D. de Silva,2-77 D. Gunathilaka,3-78 D. Chandimal,4-121 K. Mendis,5-129 U. Tharanga,6-145 K. Perera,7-165 D. Shanaka,8-184 D. Perera,9-184 S. Lakmal,10-195 S. Pathirana Bowling M. Starc 9 - 0 - 40 - 3(nb-1 w-3) J. Hastings 7 - 1 - 30 - 1 S. Boland 6.2 - 0 - 28 - 1 J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-2) A. Zampa 6 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1) T. Head 5 - 0 - 22 - 2 Australia Innings D. Warner c&b D. de Silva 106 M. Wade c K. Mendis b D. Perera 3 U. Khawaja c Gunathilaka b D. Perera 6 G. Bailey lbw b D. Perera 44 T. Head c Lakmal b D. de Silva 13 J. Faulkner not out 8 J. Hastings not out 8 Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-7) 11 Total (for 5 wickets, 43 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-11 M. Wade,2-25 U. Khawaja,3-157 G. Bailey,4-179 T. Head,5-189 D. Warner Did not bat: A. Finch, M. Starc, A. Zampa, S. Boland Bowling S. Lakmal 8 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-3) D. Perera 10 - 1 - 51 - 3(w-1) S. Pathirana 10 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) D. Shanaka 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 A. Aponso 6 - 0 - 33 - 0 D. de Silva 7 - 0 - 35 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 5 wickets