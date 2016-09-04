Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva c Starc b Faulkner 34 D. Gunathilaka b Zampa 39 K. Mendis c Wade b Hastings 33 D. Chandimal c Wade b Starc 1 U. Tharanga c Zampa b Head 15 K. Perera lbw b Head 14 D. Shanaka b Zampa 13 S. Pathirana c Faulkner b Boland 32 D. Perera b Starc 5 S. Lakmal b Starc 0 A. Aponso not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 9 Total (all out, 40.2 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-73 D. de Silva,2-77 D. Gunathilaka,3-78 D. Chandimal,4-121 K. Mendis,5-129 U. Tharanga,6-145 K. Perera,7-165 D. Shanaka,8-184 D. Perera,9-184 S. Lakmal,10-195 S. Pathirana Bowling M. Starc 9 - 0 - 40 - 3(nb-1 w-3) J. Hastings 7 - 1 - 30 - 1 S. Boland 6.2 - 0 - 28 - 1 J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-2) A. Zampa 6 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1) T. Head 5 - 0 - 22 - 2 Australia Innings D. Warner c&b D. de Silva 106 M. Wade c K. Mendis b D. Perera 3 U. Khawaja c Gunathilaka b D. Perera 6 G. Bailey lbw b D. Perera 44 T. Head c Lakmal b D. de Silva 13 J. Faulkner not out 8 J. Hastings not out 8 Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-7) 11 Total (for 5 wickets, 43 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-11 M. Wade,2-25 U. Khawaja,3-157 G. Bailey,4-179 T. Head,5-189 D. Warner Did not bat: A. Finch, M. Starc, A. Zampa, S. Boland Bowling S. Lakmal 8 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-3) D. Perera 10 - 1 - 51 - 3(w-1) S. Pathirana 10 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) D. Shanaka 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 A. Aponso 6 - 0 - 33 - 0 D. de Silva 7 - 0 - 35 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 5 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.