Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and England on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, India
India 1st innings 455 (V. Kohli 167, C. Pujara 119, R. Ashwin 58)
England 1st innings (Overnight: 103-5)
A. Cook b Shami 2
H. Hameed run out (Yadav, Saha) 13
J. Root c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 53
B. Duckett b R. Ashwin 5
M. Ali lbw b Yadav 1
B. Stokes lbw b R. Ashwin 70
J. Bairstow b U. Yadav 53
A. Rashid not out 32
Z. Ansari lbw b Jadeja 4
S. Broad lbw b R. Ashwin 13
J. Anderson lbw b R. Ashwin 0
Extras (b-6 lb-3) 9
Total (all out, 102.5 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-4 A. Cook,2-51 H. Hameed,3-72 B. Duckett,4-79 J. Root,5-80 M. Ali,6-190 J. Bairstow,7-225 B. Stokes,8-234 Z. Ansari,9-255 S. Broad,10-255 J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Shami 14 - 5 - 28 - 1
U. Yadav 18 - 2 - 56 - 1
R. Jadeja 29 - 10 - 57 - 1
R. Ashwin 29.5 - 6 - 67 - 5
J. Yadav 12 - 3 - 38 - 1
India 2nd innings
M. Vijay c Root b Broad 3
L. Rahul c Bairstow b Broad 10
C. Pujara b Anderson 1
V. Kohli not out 56
A. Rahane not out 22
Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6
Total (for 3 wickets, 34 overs) 98
Fall of wickets: 1-16 M. Vijay,2-17 L. Rahul,3-40 C. Pujara
To bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling
J. Anderson 8 - 1 - 16 - 1
S. Broad 6 - 5 - 6 - 2
A. Rashid 12 - 1 - 37 - 0
B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1)
M. Ali 3 - 1 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle