Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and England on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings 455 (V. Kohli 167, C. Pujara 119, R. Ashwin 58) England 1st innings (Overnight: 103-5) A. Cook b Shami 2 H. Hameed run out (Yadav, Saha) 13 J. Root c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 53 B. Duckett b R. Ashwin 5 M. Ali lbw b Yadav 1 B. Stokes lbw b R. Ashwin 70 J. Bairstow b U. Yadav 53 A. Rashid not out 32 Z. Ansari lbw b Jadeja 4 S. Broad lbw b R. Ashwin 13 J. Anderson lbw b R. Ashwin 0 Extras (b-6 lb-3) 9 Total (all out, 102.5 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-4 A. Cook,2-51 H. Hameed,3-72 B. Duckett,4-79 J. Root,5-80 M. Ali,6-190 J. Bairstow,7-225 B. Stokes,8-234 Z. Ansari,9-255 S. Broad,10-255 J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 14 - 5 - 28 - 1 U. Yadav 18 - 2 - 56 - 1 R. Jadeja 29 - 10 - 57 - 1 R. Ashwin 29.5 - 6 - 67 - 5 J. Yadav 12 - 3 - 38 - 1 India 2nd innings M. Vijay c Root b Broad 3 L. Rahul c Bairstow b Broad 10 C. Pujara b Anderson 1 V. Kohli not out 56 A. Rahane not out 22 Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 34 overs) 98 Fall of wickets: 1-16 M. Vijay,2-17 L. Rahul,3-40 C. Pujara To bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 8 - 1 - 16 - 1 S. Broad 6 - 5 - 6 - 2 A. Rashid 12 - 1 - 37 - 0 B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 3 - 1 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle