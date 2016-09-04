Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales England Innings J. Roy c H. Ali b Amir 87 A. Hales c Malik b Amir 23 J. Root b H. Ali 9 E. Morgan c&b Wasim 10 B. Stokes c Gul b H. Ali 75 J. Bairstow c Rizwan b Gul 33 L. Dawson c Gul b Amir 10 C. Woakes b H. Ali 10 D. Willey c Nawaz b H. Ali 6 C. Jordan not out 15 M. Wood not out 8 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-5) 16 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-37 A. Hales,2-64 J. Root,3-92 E. Morgan,4-164 J. Roy,5-219 J. Bairstow,6-258 B. Stokes,7-270 C. Woakes,8-274 L. Dawson,9-283 D. Willey Bowling M. Amir 10 - 0 - 50 - 3 U. Gul 10 - 0 - 77 - 1(w-2) H. Ali 10 - 0 - 60 - 4(nb-1) S. Malik 6 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1) I. Wasim 10 - 0 - 33 - 1(w-1) M. Nawaz 4 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1) Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Bairstow b Wood 33 Sh. Khan c Wood b Woakes 10 B. Azam b Wood 31 S. Malik c Roy b Dawson 77 S. Ahmed c Hales b Dawson 90 M. Rizwan not out 34 M. Nawaz run out (Bairstow) 2 I. Wasim not out 16 Extras (nb-1 w-10) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 48.2 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-22 Sh. Khan,2-76 B. Azam,3-77 Az. Ali,4-240 S. Ahmed,5-256 S. Malik,6-266 M. Nawaz Did not bat: U. Gul, H. Ali, M. Amir Bowling C. Woakes 7 - 0 - 47 - 1 D. Willey 8 - 2 - 32 - 0(w-2) M. Wood 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) B. Stokes 8 - 0 - 47 - 0(nb-1) C. Jordan 7.2 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-3) L. Dawson 8 - 0 - 70 - 2 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Pakistan won by 4 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.