Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Innings
B. Chari c Holder b C. Brathwaite 15
C. Chibhabha run out (Hope, C. Brathwaite) 25
C. Ervine c R. Powell b Gabriel 92
S. Raza c K. Brathwaite b C. Brathwaite 77
S. Williams lbw b Nurse 2
E. Chigumbura c Hope b Holder 8
P. Moor c R. Powell b Holder 6
G. Cremer c Gabriel b C. Brathwaite 8
D. Tiripano b Gabriel 14
T. Chisoro not out 0
C. Mpofu b C. Brathwaite 2
Extras (w-8) 8
Total (all out, 50 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-38 C. Chibhabha,2-46 B. Chari,3-190 S. Raza,4-197 S. Williams,5-218 E. Chigumbura,6-228 P. Moor,7-233 C. Ervine,8-255 D. Tiripano,9-255 G. Cremer,10-257 C. Mpofu
Bowling
S. Gabriel 10 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-4)
J. Holder 10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1)
S. Benn 8 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1)
C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 48 - 4(w-1)
A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-1)
J. Carter 2 - 0 - 17 - 0
West Indies Innings
J. Charles lbw b Tiripano 19
K. Brathwaite c Ervine b Williams 78
E. Lewis c Chibhabha b Cremer 18
S. Hope c Moor b Mpofu 101
R. Powell b Williams 17
C. Brathwaite c Williams b Tiripano 9
J. Holder not out 4
A. Nurse run out (Tiripano) 0
J. Carter run out (Moor) 1
Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 10
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-33 J. Charles,2-58 E. Lewis,3-220 S. Hope,4-234 K. Brathwaite,5-242 R. Powell,6-255 C. Brathwaite,7-255 A. Nurse,8-257 J. Carter
Did not bat: S. Benn, S. Gabriel
Bowling
C. Mpofu 10 - 0 - 64 - 1(w-2)
D. Tiripano 6 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-1)
T. Chisoro 10 - 1 - 42 - 0
G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 44 - 1
S. Williams 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-1)
S. Raza 4 - 0 - 25 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Russell Tiffin
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: Tie