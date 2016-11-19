Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings B. Chari c Holder b C. Brathwaite 15 C. Chibhabha run out (Hope, C. Brathwaite) 25 C. Ervine c R. Powell b Gabriel 92 S. Raza c K. Brathwaite b C. Brathwaite 77 S. Williams lbw b Nurse 2 E. Chigumbura c Hope b Holder 8 P. Moor c R. Powell b Holder 6 G. Cremer c Gabriel b C. Brathwaite 8 D. Tiripano b Gabriel 14 T. Chisoro not out 0 C. Mpofu b C. Brathwaite 2 Extras (w-8) 8 Total (all out, 50 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-38 C. Chibhabha,2-46 B. Chari,3-190 S. Raza,4-197 S. Williams,5-218 E. Chigumbura,6-228 P. Moor,7-233 C. Ervine,8-255 D. Tiripano,9-255 G. Cremer,10-257 C. Mpofu Bowling S. Gabriel 10 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-4) J. Holder 10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1) S. Benn 8 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 48 - 4(w-1) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-1) J. Carter 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 West Indies Innings J. Charles lbw b Tiripano 19 K. Brathwaite c Ervine b Williams 78 E. Lewis c Chibhabha b Cremer 18 S. Hope c Moor b Mpofu 101 R. Powell b Williams 17 C. Brathwaite c Williams b Tiripano 9 J. Holder not out 4 A. Nurse run out (Tiripano) 0 J. Carter run out (Moor) 1 Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 10 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-33 J. Charles,2-58 E. Lewis,3-220 S. Hope,4-234 K. Brathwaite,5-242 R. Powell,6-255 C. Brathwaite,7-255 A. Nurse,8-257 J. Carter Did not bat: S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling C. Mpofu 10 - 0 - 64 - 1(w-2) D. Tiripano 6 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-1) T. Chisoro 10 - 1 - 42 - 0 G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 44 - 1 S. Williams 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-1) S. Raza 4 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Russell Tiffin Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Tie