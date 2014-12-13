Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Australia and India on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings 517 for 7 decl (S. Smith 162no, D. Warner 145, M. Clarke 128) India 1st innings 444 (V. Kohli 115, C. Pujara 73, A. Rahane 62, M. Vijay 53; N. Lyon 5-134) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 290-5) C. Rogers c Ro. Sharma b K. Sharma 21 D. Warner b K. Sharma 102 S. Watson b Shami 33 M. Clarke c Saha b Aaron 7 S. Smith not out 52 M. Marsh c Vijay b Ro. Sharma 40 B. Haddin not out 14 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-9 w-5) 21 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 69 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-38 C. Rogers,2-140 S. Watson,3-168 M. Clarke,4-213 D. Warner,5-266 M. Marsh Did not bat: P. Siddle, M. Johnson, R. Harris, N. Lyon Bowling M. Shami 11 - 2 - 42 - 1 I. Sharma 14 - 3 - 41 - 0(nb-6) K. Sharma 16 - 2 - 95 - 2 M. Vijay 6 - 0 - 27 - 0 Ro. Sharma 12 - 2 - 35 - 1 V. Aaron 10 - 0 - 43 - 1(nb-2 w-1) India 2nd innings (Target: 364 runs) M. Vijay lbw b Lyon 99 S. Dhawan c Haddin b Johnson 9 C. Pujara c Haddin b Lyon 21 V. Kohli c M. Marsh b Lyon 141 A. Rahane c Rogers b Lyon 0 Ro. Sharma c Warner b Lyon 6 W. Saha b Lyon 13 K. Sharma not out 4 M. Shami c Johnson b Harris 5 V. Aaron lbw b Johnson 1 I. Sharma st Haddin b Lyon 1 Extras (b-5 lb-8 w-2) 15 Total (all out, 87.1 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-16 S. Dhawan,2-57 C. Pujara,3-242 M. Vijay,4-242 A. Rahane,5-277 Ro. Sharma,6-299 W. Saha,7-304 V. Kohli,8-309 M. Shami,9-314 V. Aaron,10-315 I. Sharma Bowling M. Johnson 16 - 2 - 45 - 2(w-2) R. Harris 19 - 6 - 49 - 1 N. Lyon 34.1 - 5 - 152 - 7 P. Siddle 9 - 3 - 21 - 0 S. Watson 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Mick Martell Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 48 runs