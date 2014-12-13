Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Australia and India on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings 517 for 7 decl (S. Smith 162no, D. Warner 145, M. Clarke 128) India 1st innings 444 (V. Kohli 115, C. Pujara 73, A. Rahane 62, M. Vijay 53; N. Lyon 5-134) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 290-5) C. Rogers c Ro. Sharma b K. Sharma 21 D. Warner b K. Sharma 102 S. Watson b Shami 33 M. Clarke c Saha b Aaron 7 S. Smith not out 52 M. Marsh c Vijay b Ro. Sharma 40 B. Haddin not out 14 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-9 w-5) 21 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 69 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-38 C. Rogers,2-140 S. Watson,3-168 M. Clarke,4-213 D. Warner,5-266 M. Marsh Did not bat: P. Siddle, M. Johnson, R. Harris, N. Lyon Bowling M. Shami 11 - 2 - 42 - 1 I. Sharma 14 - 3 - 41 - 0(nb-6) K. Sharma 16 - 2 - 95 - 2 M. Vijay 6 - 0 - 27 - 0 Ro. Sharma 12 - 2 - 35 - 1 V. Aaron 10 - 0 - 43 - 1(nb-2 w-1) India 2nd innings (Target: 364 runs) M. Vijay lbw b Lyon 99 S. Dhawan c Haddin b Johnson 9 C. Pujara c Haddin b Lyon 21 V. Kohli c M. Marsh b Lyon 141 A. Rahane c Rogers b Lyon 0 Ro. Sharma c Warner b Lyon 6 W. Saha b Lyon 13 K. Sharma not out 4 M. Shami c Johnson b Harris 5 V. Aaron lbw b Johnson 1 I. Sharma st Haddin b Lyon 1 Extras (b-5 lb-8 w-2) 15 Total (all out, 87.1 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-16 S. Dhawan,2-57 C. Pujara,3-242 M. Vijay,4-242 A. Rahane,5-277 Ro. Sharma,6-299 W. Saha,7-304 V. Kohli,8-309 M. Shami,9-314 V. Aaron,10-315 I. Sharma Bowling M. Johnson 16 - 2 - 45 - 2(w-2) R. Harris 19 - 6 - 49 - 1 N. Lyon 34.1 - 5 - 152 - 7 P. Siddle 9 - 3 - 21 - 0 S. Watson 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Mick Martell Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 48 runs
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.