July 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Friday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe 1st innings 164 (N. Wagner 6-41)
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill c Ervine b Chibhabha 40
T. Latham c Chari b H. Masakadza 105
K. Williamson c H. Masakadza b Cremer 91
R. Taylor not out 38
H. Nicholls c Chari b Tiripano 18
I. Sodhi not out 5
Extras (b-6 nb-10 w-2) 18
Total (for 4 wickets, 100 overs) 315
Fall of wickets: 1-79 M. Guptill,2-235 T. Latham,3-272 K. Williamson,4-299 H. Nicholls
To bat: B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Chinouya 15 - 2 - 41 - 0(w-1)
D. Tiripano 17 - 2 - 51 - 1(nb-6)
P. Masvaure 5 - 0 - 20 - 0(nb-3 w-1)
G. Cremer 35 - 4 - 113 - 1
S. Raza 9 - 3 - 37 - 0
C. Chibhabha 10 - 0 - 22 - 1(nb-1)
H. Masakadza 9 - 1 - 25 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Langton Rusere
Match referee: David Boon