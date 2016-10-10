Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between India and New Zealand on Monday in Indore, India India 1st innings 557 for 5 decl (V. Kohli 211, A. Rahane 188, R. Sharma 51no) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 28-0) M. Guptill run out (R. Ashwin) 72 T. Latham c&b R. Ashwin 53 K. Williamson b R. Ashwin 8 R. Taylor c Rahane b R. Ashwin 0 L. Ronchi c Rahane b R. Ashwin 0 J. Neesham lbw b R. Ashwin 71 B. Watling c Rahane b Jadeja 23 M. Santner c Kohli b Jadeja 22 J. Patel run out (R. Ashwin) 18 M. Henry not out 15 T. Boult c Pujara b R. Ashwin 0 Extras (b-6 lb-5 w-1 pen-5) 17 Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-118 T. Latham,2-134 K. Williamson,3-140 R. Taylor,4-148 M. Guptill,5-148 L. Ronchi,6-201 B. Watling,7-253 M. Santner,8-276 J. Neesham,9-294 J. Patel,10-299 T. Boult Bowling M. Shami 13 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-1) U. Yadav 15 - 1 - 55 - 0 R. Ashwin 27.2 - 5 - 81 - 6 R. Jadeja 28 - 5 - 80 - 2 M. Vijay 7 - 0 - 27 - 0 India 2nd innings M. Vijay not out 11 G. Gambhir retired hurt 6 C. Pujara not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 6 overs) 18 Fall of wickets: To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Sharma, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling T. Boult 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 J. Patel 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 M. Santner 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: David Boon
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.