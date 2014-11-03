Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Monday in Khulna, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal not out 74 Sh. Rahman lbw b Chigumbura 2 M. Haque c&b Panyangara 35 M. Mahmudullah lbw b Panyangara 56 S. Al Hasan not out 13 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-2 w-2) 13 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 193 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Sh. Rahman,2-78 M. Haque,3-173 M. Mahmudullah To bat: M. Rahim, S. Hom, T. Islam, S. Hossain, R. Hossain, J. Hossain Bowling T. Panyangara 19 - 5 - 29 - 2(nb-1) E. Chigumbura 16 - 5 - 32 - 1(w-2) T. Chatara 15 - 3 - 30 - 0(nb-1) N. M'shangwe 24 - 4 - 60 - 0 M. Waller 9 - 1 - 22 - 0 S. Raza 7 - 2 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Billy Bowden TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad