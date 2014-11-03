Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 570 for 6 decl (Y. Khan 213, A. Ali 109, Misbah-ul-Haq 101) Australia 1st innings 261 (M. Marsh 87) Pakistan 2nd innings 293 for 3 decl (Misbah-ul-Haq 101no, A. Ali 100no) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 143-4; Target: 603 runs) C. Rogers c Shafiq b Babar 2 D. Warner c Shah b Hafeez 58 G. Maxwell lbw b Babar 4 M. Clarke b Babar 5 S. Smith lbw b Shah 97 M. Marsh c Shafiq b Hafeez 47 B. Haddin b Babar 13 M. Johnson b Shah 0 P. Siddle not out 4 M. Starc b Shah 2 N. Lyon c Az. Ali b Babar 0 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-3 pen-5) 14 Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-19 C. Rogers,2-31 G. Maxwell,3-43 M. Clarke,4-101 D. Warner,5-208 M. Marsh,6-238 S. Smith,7-238 B. Haddin,8-238 M. Johnson,9-245 M. Starc,10-246 N. Lyon Bowling R. Ali 8 - 6 - 3 - 0 I. Khan 8 - 1 - 29 - 0 M. Hafeez 17 - 4 - 38 - 2 Z. Babar 32.3 - 2 - 120 - 5(nb-1) Y. Shah 22 - 4 - 44 - 3(nb-2) Az. Ali 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Pakistan won by 356 runs