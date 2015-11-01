Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and England on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Broad b Ali 27 Az. Ali c Bairstow b Anderson 0 S. Malik c Bairstow b Broad 38 Y. Khan lbw b Anderson 31 Misbah-ul-Haq c Root b Anderson 71 A. Shafiq c Bairstow b Patel 5 S. Ahmed c Root b Ali 39 W. Riaz b Patel 0 Y. Shah c Patel b Broad 7 Z. Babar not out 6 R. Ali c Ali b Anderson 4 Extras (b-1 lb-5) 6 Total (all out, 85.1 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-5 Az. Ali,2-49 M. Hafeez,3-88 S. Malik,4-103 Y. Khan,5-116 A. Shafiq,6-196 S. Ahmed,7-196 W. Riaz,8-224 Y. Shah,9-224 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-234 R. Ali Bowling J. Anderson 15.1 - 7 - 17 - 4 S. Broad 13 - 8 - 13 - 2 B. Stokes 11 - 4 - 23 - 0 S. Patel 23 - 3 - 85 - 2 M. Ali 13 - 3 - 49 - 2 A. Rashid 10 - 1 - 41 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook not out 0 M. Ali not out 4 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 2 overs) 4 Fall of wickets: To bat: I. Bell, J. Root, J. Taylor, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, S. Patel, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling R. Ali 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Y. Shah 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft