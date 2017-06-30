FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard
#Cricket News
June 30, 2017 / 8:22 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

3 Min Read

    June 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka 
Sri Lanka Innings        
Niroshan Dickwella            c Burl b Chatara            10  
Danushka Gunathilaka          c Ervine b Williams         60  
Kusal Mendis                  c&b Cremer              86  
Upul Tharanga                 not out                     79  
Angelo Mathews                b Mire                      43  
Asela Gunaratne               c Waller b Chatara          28  
Lahiru Madushanka             not out                     1   
Extras                        (b-1 lb-2 w-6)              9   
Total                         (for 5 wickets, 50 overs)   316 
Fall of wickets: 1-16 N. Dickwella,2-133 D. Gunathilaka,3-180 K. Mendis,4-254 A. Mathews,5-310 A. Gunaratne
Did not bat: L. Malinga, N. Pradeep, A. Aponso, A. Dananjaya
Bowling                  
T. Chatara                    9 - 1 - 49 - 2(w-1)             
D. Tiripano                   6 - 0 - 45 - 0                  
S. Williams                   9 - 0 - 57 - 1                  
G. Cremer                     10 - 0 - 57 - 1                 
S. Mire                       7 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-2)             
S. Raza                       9 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-2)             
Zimbabwe Innings         
H. Masakadza                  c Dickwella b Malinga       5   
S. Mire                       c&b Gunaratne           112 
C. Ervine                     c Tharanga b Dananjaya      18  
S. Williams                   b Gunaratne                 65  
S. Raza                       not out                     67  
M. Waller                     not out                     40  
Extras                        (lb-5 nb-1 w-9)             15  
Total                         (for 4 wickets, 47.4 overs) 322 
Fall of wickets: 1-12 H. Masakadza,2-46 C. Ervine,3-207 S. Mire,4-220 S. Williams
Did not bat: P. Moor, R. Burl, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, T. Chatara
Bowling                  
Lasith Malinga                9 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1 w-3)        
Nuwan Pradeep                 9 - 1 - 52 - 0                  
Akila Dananjaya               10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-1)            
Amila Aponso                  8.4 - 0 - 77 - 0(w-3)           
Danushka Gunathilaka          2 - 0 - 13 - 0(w-1)             
Lahiru Madushanka             2 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-1)             
Asela Gunaratne               7 - 0 - 45 - 2                  
Referees                 
Umpire: Ian Gould                                             
Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge                                 
TV umpire: Nigel Llong                                        
Match referee: Chris Broad                                    
Result: Zimbabwe won by 6 wickets

