Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
July 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 117 Australia 1st innings 203 (R. Herath 4-49, L. Sandakan 4-58) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 353 (K. Mendis 176; M. Starc 4-84) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 83-3; Target: 268 runs) J. Burns b Sandakan 29 D. Warner b Herath 1 U. Khawaja lbw b D. Perera 18 S. Smith lbw b Herath 55 A. Voges c&b Herath 12 M. Marsh lbw b Herath 25 P. Nevill c Chandimal b D. de Silva 9 M. Starc c&b Sandakan 0 N. Lyon lbw b Sandakan 8 S. O'Keefe b Herath 4 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras 0 Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Warner,2-33 U. Khawaja,3-63 J. Burns,4-96 A. Voges,5-139 M. Marsh,6-140 S. Smith,7-141 M. Starc,8-157 N. Lyon,9-161 P. Nevill,10-161 S. O'Keefe Bowling N. Pradeep 6 - 3 - 16 - 0 R. Herath 33.3 - 16 - 54 - 5 D. Perera 13 - 3 - 30 - 1 L. Sandakan 25 - 8 - 49 - 3 D. de Silva 11 - 7 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Sri Lanka won by 106 runs
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.