July 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 117 Australia 1st innings 203 (R. Herath 4-49, L. Sandakan 4-58) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 353 (K. Mendis 176; M. Starc 4-84) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 83-3; Target: 268 runs) J. Burns b Sandakan 29 D. Warner b Herath 1 U. Khawaja lbw b D. Perera 18 S. Smith lbw b Herath 55 A. Voges c&b Herath 12 M. Marsh lbw b Herath 25 P. Nevill c Chandimal b D. de Silva 9 M. Starc c&b Sandakan 0 N. Lyon lbw b Sandakan 8 S. O'Keefe b Herath 4 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras 0 Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Warner,2-33 U. Khawaja,3-63 J. Burns,4-96 A. Voges,5-139 M. Marsh,6-140 S. Smith,7-141 M. Starc,8-157 N. Lyon,9-161 P. Nevill,10-161 S. O'Keefe Bowling N. Pradeep 6 - 3 - 16 - 0 R. Herath 33.3 - 16 - 54 - 5 D. Perera 13 - 3 - 30 - 1 L. Sandakan 25 - 8 - 49 - 3 D. de Silva 11 - 7 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Sri Lanka won by 106 runs