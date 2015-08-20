Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Thursday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings M. Vijay lbw b Prasad 0 L. Rahul c Chandimal b Chameera 108 A. Rahane c Karunaratne b Prasad 4 V. Kohli c Mathews b Herath 78 Ro. Sharma lbw b Mathews 79 S. Binny c Chameera b Herath 10 W. Saha not out 19 Extras (b-8 lb-8 nb-3 w-2) 21 Total (for 6 wickets, 87.2 overs) 319 Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Vijay,2-12 A. Rahane,3-176 V. Kohli,4-231 L. Rahul,5-267 S. Binny,6-319 Ro. Sharma To bat: R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling D. Prasad 20 - 5 - 72 - 2(w-1) A. Mathews 10.2 - 4 - 17 - 1 D. Chameera 13 - 0 - 59 - 1(nb-2 w-1) R. Herath 21 - 2 - 73 - 2 T. Kaushal 23 - 2 - 82 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft