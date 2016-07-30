July 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings 164 (N. Wagner 6-41) New Zealand 1st innings 576 for 6 (R. Taylor 173no, B. Watling 107, T. Latham 105, K. Williamson 91) Zimbabwe 2nd innings C. Chibhabha c Taylor b Boult 7 H. Masakadza c Taylor b Southee 4 B. Chari b Boult 5 C. Ervine not out 49 P. Masvaure lbw b Boult 0 S. Raza c Latham b Wagner 37 G. Cremer not out 14 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 21 overs) 121 Fall of wickets: 1-7 H. Masakadza,2-12 B. Chari,3-17 C. Chibhabha,4-17 P. Masvaure,5-86 S. Raza To bat: S. Williams, R. Chakabva, D. Tiripano, M. Chinouya Bowling T. Southee 5 - 1 - 35 - 1 T. Boult 5 - 1 - 33 - 3 N. Wagner 4 - 0 - 18 - 1 M. Santner 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 I. Sodhi 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: David Boon