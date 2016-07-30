Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
July 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings 164 (N. Wagner 6-41) New Zealand 1st innings 576 for 6 (R. Taylor 173no, B. Watling 107, T. Latham 105, K. Williamson 91) Zimbabwe 2nd innings C. Chibhabha c Taylor b Boult 7 H. Masakadza c Taylor b Southee 4 B. Chari b Boult 5 C. Ervine not out 49 P. Masvaure lbw b Boult 0 S. Raza c Latham b Wagner 37 G. Cremer not out 14 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 21 overs) 121 Fall of wickets: 1-7 H. Masakadza,2-12 B. Chari,3-17 C. Chibhabha,4-17 P. Masvaure,5-86 S. Raza To bat: S. Williams, R. Chakabva, D. Tiripano, M. Chinouya Bowling T. Southee 5 - 1 - 35 - 1 T. Boult 5 - 1 - 33 - 3 N. Wagner 4 - 0 - 18 - 1 M. Santner 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 I. Sodhi 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: David Boon
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.