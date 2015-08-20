Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fifth and final Test between England and Australia on Thursday in London, England
Australia 1st innings
C. Rogers c Cook b Wood 43
D. Warner c Lyth b Ali 85
S. Smith not out 78
M. Clarke c Buttler b Stokes 15
A. Voges not out 47
Extras (b-1 lb-16 nb-1 w-1) 19
Total (for 3 wickets, 79.4 overs) 287
Fall of wickets: 1-110 C. Rogers,2-161 D. Warner,3-186 M. Clarke
To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, M. Starc, N. Lyon
Bowling
S. Broad 15 - 3 - 43 - 0
M. Wood 18 - 5 - 41 - 1(w-1)
B. Stokes 16 - 5 - 59 - 1
S. Finn 20.4 - 2 - 78 - 0(nb-1)
M. Ali 10 - 1 - 49 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Jeff Crowe