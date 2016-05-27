May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Friday in Chester-le-Street, England England 1st innings A. Cook c Karunaratne b Lakmal 15 A. Hales c Mathews b Siriwardana 83 N. Compton c Lakmal b Pradeep 9 J. Root c K. Silva b Pradeep 80 J. Vince c Thirimanne b Siriwardana 35 J. Bairstow c Chandimal b Pradeep 48 M. Ali not out 28 C. Woakes not out 8 Extras (b-1 lb-3) 4 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 310 Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Cook,2-64 N. Compton,3-160 A. Hales,4-219 J. Root,5-227 J. Vince,6-297 J. Bairstow To bat: S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson Bowling S. Eranga 19 - 2 - 67 - 0 S. Lakmal 18 - 3 - 58 - 1 N. Pradeep 19 - 3 - 69 - 3 R. Herath 24 - 1 - 74 - 0 A. Mathews 2 - 1 - 3 - 0 M. Siriwardana 8 - 0 - 35 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft