13 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
India this week
June 30, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard

3 Min Read

    June 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda 
India Innings        
A. Rahane                 c Bishoo b Cummins        72  
S. Dhawan                 c Chase b Cummins         2   
V. Kohli                  c K. Hope b Holder        11  
Y. Singh                  lbw b Bishoo              39  
M. Dhoni                  not out                   78  
K. Jadhav                 not out                   40  
Extras                    (lb-1 w-8)                9   
Total                     (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 251 
Fall of wickets: 1-11 S. Dhawan,2-34 V. Kohli,3-100 Y. Singh,4-170 A. Rahane
Did not bat: H. Pandya, R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, B. Kumar, U. Yadav
Bowling              
M. Cummins                10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-2)          
J. Holder                 10 - 1 - 53 - 1(w-2)          
K. Williams               10 - 0 - 69 - 0(w-1)          
A. Nurse                  10 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1)          
D. Bishoo                 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-2)          
West Indies Innings  
E. Lewis                  b U. Yadav                2   
K. Hope                   c Jadhav b H. Pandya      19  
S. Hope                   c&b H. Pandya         24  
R. Chase                  b K. Yadav                2   
J. Mohammed               lbw b K. Yadav            40  
J. Holder                 st Dhoni b R. Ashwin      6   
K. Powell                 c H. Pandya b K. Yadav    30  
A. Nurse                  c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin    6   
D. Bishoo                 not out                   4   
M. Cummins                lbw b R. Ashwin           1   
K. Williams               b Jadhav                  1   
Extras                    (lb-6 w-17)               23  
Total                     (all out, 38.1 overs)     158 
Fall of wickets: 1-9 E. Lewis,2-54 K. Hope,3-58 R. Chase,4-69 S. Hope,5-87 J. Holder,6-141 K. Powell,7-148 A. Nurse,8-156 J. Mohammed,9-157 M. Cummins,10-158 K. Williams
Bowling              
B. Kumar                  5 - 0 - 19 - 0                
U. Yadav                  7 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-5)           
H. Pandya                 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-3)           
K. Yadav                  10 - 1 - 41 - 3               
R. Ashwin                 10 - 1 - 28 - 3(w-3)          
K. Jadhav                 0.1 - 0 - 0 - 1               
Referees             
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                
Umpire: Nigel Duguid                                    
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                               
Match referee: David Boon                               
Result: India won by 93 runs

