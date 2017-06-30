UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard

June 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda India Innings A. Rahane c Bishoo b Cummins 72 S. Dhawan c Chase b Cummins 2 V. Kohli c K. Hope b Holder 11 Y. Singh lbw b Bishoo 39 M. Dhoni not out 78 K. Jadhav not out 40 Extras (lb-1 w-8) 9 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-11 S. Dhawan,2-34 V. Kohli,3-100 Y. Singh,4-170 A. Rahane Did not bat: H. Pandya, R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, B. Kumar, U. Yadav Bowling M. Cummins 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-2) J. Holder 10 - 1 - 53 - 1(w-2) K. Williams 10 - 0 - 69 - 0(w-1) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1) D. Bishoo 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-2) West Indies Innings E. Lewis b U. Yadav 2 K. Hope c Jadhav b H. Pandya 19 S. Hope c&b H. Pandya 24 R. Chase b K. Yadav 2 J. Mohammed lbw b K. Yadav 40 J. Holder st Dhoni b R. Ashwin 6 K. Powell c H. Pandya b K. Yadav 30 A. Nurse c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 6 D. Bishoo not out 4 M. Cummins lbw b R. Ashwin 1 K. Williams b Jadhav 1 Extras (lb-6 w-17) 23 Total (all out, 38.1 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-9 E. Lewis,2-54 K. Hope,3-58 R. Chase,4-69 S. Hope,5-87 J. Holder,6-141 K. Powell,7-148 A. Nurse,8-156 J. Mohammed,9-157 M. Cummins,10-158 K. Williams Bowling B. Kumar 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 U. Yadav 7 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-5) H. Pandya 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-3) K. Yadav 10 - 1 - 41 - 3 R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 28 - 3(w-3) K. Jadhav 0.1 - 0 - 0 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Nigel Duguid TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: David Boon Result: India won by 93 runs