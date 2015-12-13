Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Monday in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 431 (M. Guptill 156, K. Williamson 88, B. McCullum 75; N. Pradeep 4-112) Sri Lanka 1st innings 294 (D. Karunaratne 84, D. Chandimal 83) New Zealand 2nd innings 267 for 3 decl (T. Latham 109no, K. Williamson 71) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 109-3; Target: 405 runs) D. Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 29 K. Mendis c Watling b Southee 46 U. Jayasundara c Watling b Wagner 3 D. Chandimal lbw b Santner 58 A. Mathews b Wagner 25 K. Vithanage lbw b Southee 38 M. Siriwardana not out 18 R. Herath not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-4 w-1) 7 Total (for 6 wickets, 84 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-54 D. Karunaratne,2-64 U. Jayasundara,3-109 K. Mendis,4-165 A. Mathews,5-165 D. Chandimal,6-213 K. Vithanage To bat: D. Chameera, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 11 - 2 - 37 - 0 T. Southee 18 - 6 - 35 - 3 D. Bracewell 17 - 5 - 31 - 0 M. Santner 20 - 5 - 48 - 1 N. Wagner 17 - 5 - 56 - 2 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon