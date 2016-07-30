Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
July 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Pujara b I. Sharma 1 R. Chandrika c Rahul b Shami 5 Da. Bravo c Kohli b I. Sharma 0 M. Samuels c Rahul b R. Ashwin 37 J. Blackwood lbw b R. Ashwin 62 R. Chase c S. Dhawan b Shami 10 S. Dowrich c Saha b R. Ashwin 5 J. Holder c Rahul b R. Ashwin 13 D. Bishoo c S. Dhawan b R. Ashwin 12 M. Cummins not out 24 S. Gabriel c Kohli b Mishra 15 Extras (nb-10 w-2) 12 Total (all out, 52.3 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Brathwaite,2-4 Da. Bravo,3-7 R. Chandrika,4-88 J. Blackwood,5-115 M. Samuels,6-127 S. Dowrich,7-131 R. Chase,8-151 D. Bishoo,9-158 J. Holder,10-196 S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 10 - 1 - 53 - 2(nb-7) M. Shami 10 - 3 - 23 - 2(nb-1 w-1) R. Ashwin 16 - 2 - 52 - 5 U. Yadav 6 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-1) A. Mishra 10.3 - 3 - 38 - 1(nb-2) India 1st innings L. Rahul not out 75 S. Dhawan c Da. Bravo b Chase 27 C. Pujara not out 18 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for 1 wickets, 37 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-87 S. Dhawan To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, M. Shami, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling S. Gabriel 6 - 1 - 18 - 0(nb-1) M. Cummins 7 - 0 - 31 - 0 J. Holder 8 - 2 - 23 - 0 R. Chase 11 - 2 - 28 - 1 D. Bishoo 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 K. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Duguid Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.