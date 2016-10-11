Oct 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the third and final Test between India and New Zealand on Tuesday in Indore, India
India 1st innings 557 for 5 decl (V. Kohli 211, A. Rahane 188, R. Sharma 51no)
New Zealand 1st innings 299 (M. Guptill 72, J. Neesham 71, T. Latham 53; R. Ashwin 6-81)
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 18-0)
M. Vijay run out (Guptill, Watling) 19
G. Gambhir c Guptill b Patel 50
C. Pujara not out 101
V. Kohli lbw b Patel 17
A. Rahane not out 23
Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1) 6
Total (for 3 wickets declared, 49 overs) 216
Fall of wickets: 1-34 M. Vijay,2-110 G. Gambhir,3-158 V. Kohli
Did not bat: R. Sharma, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling
T. Boult 7 - 0 - 35 - 0
J. Patel 14 - 0 - 56 - 2
M. Santner 17 - 1 - 71 - 0
M. Henry 7 - 1 - 22 - 0(w-1)
J. Neesham 4 - 0 - 27 - 0
New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 475 runs)
T. Latham lbw b U. Yadav 6
M. Guptill lbw b Jadeja 29
K. Williamson lbw b R. Ashwin 27
R. Taylor b R. Ashwin 32
L. Ronchi b R. Ashwin 15
J. Neesham c Kohli b Jadeja 0
B. Watling not out 23
M. Santner b R. Ashwin 14
J. Patel b R. Ashwin 0
M. Henry c Shami b R. Ashwin 0
T. Boult c&b R. Ashwin 4
Extras (b-2 nb-1) 3
Total (all out, 44.5 overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1-7 T. Latham,2-42 K. Williamson,3-80 R. Taylor,4-102 L. Ronchi,5-103 J. Neesham,6-112 M. Guptill,7-136 M. Santner,8-138 J. Patel,9-138 M. Henry,10-153 T. Boult
Bowling
M. Shami 7 - 0 - 34 - 0(nb-1)
U. Yadav 8 - 4 - 13 - 1
R. Ashwin 13.5 - 2 - 59 - 7
R. Jadeja 16 - 3 - 45 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin
Match referee: David Boon
Result: India won by 321 runs