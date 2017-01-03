Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 297-6)
S. Cook c K. Mendis b Lakmal 0
D. Elgar c K. Mendis b Lakmal 129
H. Amla b Kumara 29
J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 0
F. du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 38
T. Bavuma c Tharanga b Kumara 10
Q. de Kock c Chandimal b Kumara 101
K. Abbott c Chandimal b Herath 16
V. Philander c Chandimal b Kumara 20
K. Maharaj not out 32
K. Rabada c Chandimal b Kumara 8
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 9
Total (all out, 116 overs) 392
Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Cook,2-66 H. Amla,3-66 J. Duminy,4-142 F. du Plessis,5-169 T. Bavuma,6-272 D. Elgar,7-303 K. Abbott,8-336 Q. de Kock,9-376 V. Philander,10-392 K. Rabada
Bowling
S. Lakmal 27 - 4 - 93 - 2
N. Pradeep 15.4 - 3 - 46 - 0
A. Mathews 17 - 3 - 41 - 0(w-1)
L. Kumara 25 - 1 - 122 - 6(nb-1 w-4)
R. Herath 23.2 - 4 - 57 - 2
D. de Silva 8 - 0 - 30 - 0
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne c Bavuma b Rabada 24
K. Silva b Rabada 11
K. Mendis c Duminy b Maharaj 11
D. de Silva lbw b Maharaj 16
A. Mathews c du Plessis b Rabada 2
D. Chandimal c de Kock b Rabada 4
U. Tharanga not out 26
R. Herath lbw b Philander 1
S. Lakmal c Amla b Philander 0
L. Kumara b Philander 4
N. Pradeep c du Plessis b Philander 0
Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-5) 11
Total (all out, 43 overs) 110
Fall of wickets: 1-31 K. Silva,2-56 K. Mendis,3-56 D. Karunaratne,4-60 A. Mathews,5-78 D. de Silva,6-78 D. Chandimal,7-100 R. Herath,8-100 S. Lakmal,9-110 L. Kumara,10-110 N. Pradeep
Bowling
V. Philander 12 - 4 - 27 - 4(nb-1)
K. Abbott 8 - 3 - 9 - 0
K. Rabada 12 - 2 - 37 - 4(w-1)
K. Maharaj 11 - 1 - 32 - 2
South Africa 2nd innings
S. Cook not out 15
D. Elgar not out 19
Extras (w-1) 1
Total (for no loss, 11 overs) 35
Fall of wickets:
To bat: H. Amla, J. Duminy, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Abbott, K. Rabada
Bowling
S. Lakmal 5 - 1 - 16 - 0
N. Pradeep 2 - 0 - 5 - 0
L. Kumara 4 - 0 - 14 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: David Boon