Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 297-6) S. Cook c K. Mendis b Lakmal 0 D. Elgar c K. Mendis b Lakmal 129 H. Amla b Kumara 29 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 0 F. du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 38 T. Bavuma c Tharanga b Kumara 10 Q. de Kock c Chandimal b Kumara 101 K. Abbott c Chandimal b Herath 16 V. Philander c Chandimal b Kumara 20 K. Maharaj not out 32 K. Rabada c Chandimal b Kumara 8 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 9 Total (all out, 116 overs) 392 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Cook,2-66 H. Amla,3-66 J. Duminy,4-142 F. du Plessis,5-169 T. Bavuma,6-272 D. Elgar,7-303 K. Abbott,8-336 Q. de Kock,9-376 V. Philander,10-392 K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 27 - 4 - 93 - 2 N. Pradeep 15.4 - 3 - 46 - 0 A. Mathews 17 - 3 - 41 - 0(w-1) L. Kumara 25 - 1 - 122 - 6(nb-1 w-4) R. Herath 23.2 - 4 - 57 - 2 D. de Silva 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Bavuma b Rabada 24 K. Silva b Rabada 11 K. Mendis c Duminy b Maharaj 11 D. de Silva lbw b Maharaj 16 A. Mathews c du Plessis b Rabada 2 D. Chandimal c de Kock b Rabada 4 U. Tharanga not out 26 R. Herath lbw b Philander 1 S. Lakmal c Amla b Philander 0 L. Kumara b Philander 4 N. Pradeep c du Plessis b Philander 0 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-5) 11 Total (all out, 43 overs) 110 Fall of wickets: 1-31 K. Silva,2-56 K. Mendis,3-56 D. Karunaratne,4-60 A. Mathews,5-78 D. de Silva,6-78 D. Chandimal,7-100 R. Herath,8-100 S. Lakmal,9-110 L. Kumara,10-110 N. Pradeep Bowling V. Philander 12 - 4 - 27 - 4(nb-1) K. Abbott 8 - 3 - 9 - 0 K. Rabada 12 - 2 - 37 - 4(w-1) K. Maharaj 11 - 1 - 32 - 2 South Africa 2nd innings S. Cook not out 15 D. Elgar not out 19 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 11 overs) 35 Fall of wickets: To bat: H. Amla, J. Duminy, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Abbott, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 5 - 1 - 16 - 0 N. Pradeep 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 L. Kumara 4 - 0 - 14 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon