May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Chester-le-Street, England
England 1st innings (Overnight: 310-6)
A. Cook c Karunaratne b Lakmal 15
A. Hales c Mathews b Siriwardana 83
N. Compton c Lakmal b Pradeep 9
J. Root c K. Silva b Pradeep 80
J. Vince c Thirimanne b Siriwardana 35
J. Bairstow c Chandimal b Pradeep 48
M. Ali not out 155
C. Woakes c K. Mendis b Lakmal 39
S. Broad c K. Mendis b Pradeep 7
S. Finn c&b Herath 10
J. Anderson not out 8
Extras (b-1 lb-8) 9
Total (for 9 wickets declared, 132 overs) 498
Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Cook,2-64 N. Compton,3-160 A. Hales,4-219 J. Root,5-227 J. Vince,6-297 J. Bairstow,7-389 C. Woakes,8-400 S. Broad,9-472 S. Finn
Bowling
S. Eranga 27 - 3 - 100 - 0
S. Lakmal 29 - 4 - 115 - 2
N. Pradeep 33 - 5 - 107 - 4
R. Herath 29 - 1 - 116 - 1
A. Mathews 6 - 2 - 16 - 0
M. Siriwardana 8 - 0 - 35 - 2
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne b Anderson 9
K. Silva c Bairstow b Broad 13
K. Mendis c Anderson b Woakes 35
D. Chandimal c Cook b Anderson 4
A. Mathews c Bairstow b Woakes 3
L. Thirimanne not out 12
M. Siriwardana c Bairstow b Woakes 0
R. Herath c Anderson b Broad 12
S. Eranga c Root b Broad 2
S. Lakmal not out 0
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 8 wickets, 40 overs) 91
Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-44 K. Silva,3-53 D. Chandimal,4-58 A. Mathews,5-67 K. Mendis,6-67 M. Siriwardana,7-88 R. Herath,8-90 S. Eranga
To bat: N. Pradeep
Bowling
J. Anderson 11 - 2 - 31 - 2
S. Broad 11 - 2 - 35 - 3
C. Woakes 7 - 4 - 9 - 3
S. Finn 7 - 3 - 15 - 0
M. Ali 4 - 4 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft