July 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings 164 (N. Wagner 6-41) New Zealand 1st innings 576 for 6 (R. Taylor 173no, B. Watling 107, T. Latham 105, K. Williamson 91) Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Overnight: 121-5) C. Chibhabha c Taylor b Boult 7 H. Masakadza c Taylor b Southee 4 B. Chari b Boult 5 C. Ervine c Watling b Boult 50 P. Masvaure lbw b Boult 0 S. Raza c Latham b Wagner 37 G. Cremer lbw b Sodhi 33 S. Williams c Williamson b Santner 119 R. Chakabva b Southee 11 D. Tiripano c Watling b Wagner 14 M. Chinouya not out 0 Extras (b-6 lb-9) 15 Total (all out, 79 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-7 H. Masakadza,2-12 B. Chari,3-17 C. Chibhabha,4-17 P. Masvaure,5-86 S. Raza,6-124 C. Ervine,7-242 G. Cremer,8-277 R. Chakabva,9-285 S. Williams,10-295 D. Tiripano Bowling T. Southee 15 - 3 - 68 - 2 T. Boult 17 - 3 - 52 - 4 N. Wagner 17 - 1 - 62 - 2 M. Santner 17 - 6 - 32 - 1 I. Sodhi 12 - 1 - 66 - 1 K. Williamson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs