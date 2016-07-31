July 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe 1st innings 164 (N. Wagner 6-41)
New Zealand 1st innings 576 for 6 (R. Taylor 173no, B. Watling 107, T. Latham 105, K. Williamson 91)
Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Overnight: 121-5)
C. Chibhabha c Taylor b Boult 7
H. Masakadza c Taylor b Southee 4
B. Chari b Boult 5
C. Ervine c Watling b Boult 50
P. Masvaure lbw b Boult 0
S. Raza c Latham b Wagner 37
G. Cremer lbw b Sodhi 33
S. Williams c Williamson b Santner 119
R. Chakabva b Southee 11
D. Tiripano c Watling b Wagner 14
M. Chinouya not out 0
Extras (b-6 lb-9) 15
Total (all out, 79 overs) 295
Fall of wickets: 1-7 H. Masakadza,2-12 B. Chari,3-17 C. Chibhabha,4-17 P. Masvaure,5-86 S. Raza,6-124 C. Ervine,7-242 G. Cremer,8-277 R. Chakabva,9-285 S. Williams,10-295 D. Tiripano
Bowling
T. Southee 15 - 3 - 68 - 2
T. Boult 17 - 3 - 52 - 4
N. Wagner 17 - 1 - 62 - 2
M. Santner 17 - 6 - 32 - 1
I. Sodhi 12 - 1 - 66 - 1
K. Williamson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Langton Rusere
Match referee: David Boon
Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs