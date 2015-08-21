Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings (Overnight: 319-6) M. Vijay lbw b Prasad 0 L. Rahul c Chandimal b Chameera 108 A. Rahane c Karunaratne b Prasad 4 V. Kohli c Mathews b Herath 78 Ro. Sharma lbw b Mathews 79 S. Binny c Chameera b Herath 10 W. Saha lbw b Herath 56 R. Ashwin c K. Silva b Mathews 2 A. Mishra c Chandimal b Chameera 24 I. Sharma lbw b Herath 2 U. Yadav not out 2 Extras (b-8 lb-13 nb-3 w-4) 28 Total (all out, 114 overs) 393 Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Vijay,2-12 A. Rahane,3-176 V. Kohli,4-231 L. Rahul,5-267 S. Binny,6-319 Ro. Sharma,7-321 R. Ashwin,8-367 A. Mishra,9-386 W. Saha,10-393 I. Sharma Bowling D. Prasad 24 - 7 - 84 - 2(w-2) A. Mathews 15 - 7 - 24 - 2 D. Chameera 20 - 2 - 72 - 2(nb-2 w-2) R. Herath 25 - 3 - 81 - 4 T. Kaushal 30 - 2 - 111 - 0(nb-1) Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne lbw b U. Yadav 1 K. Silva c Ashwin b Mishra 51 K. Sangakkara c Rahane b Ashwin 32 L. Thirimanne not out 28 A. Mathews not out 19 Extras (b-2 lb-3 nb-4) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 53 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. Karunaratne,2-75 K. Sangakkara,3-114 K. Silva To bat: J. Mubarak, D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, R. Herath, T. Kaushal, D. Chameera Bowling I. Sharma 10 - 2 - 31 - 0(nb-3) U. Yadav 11 - 5 - 34 - 1 S. Binny 11 - 3 - 24 - 0(nb-1) R. Ashwin 14 - 2 - 37 - 1 A. Mishra 7 - 1 - 9 - 1 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft