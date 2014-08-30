Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and India on Saturday in Nottingham, England England Innings A. Cook st Dhoni b Rayudu 44 A. Hales c Dhoni b Raina 42 I. Bell run out (M. Sharma) 28 J. Root st Dhoni b Jadeja 2 E. Morgan c Dhoni b Ashwin 10 J. Buttler b Ashwin 42 B. Stokes c Raina b Ashwin 2 C. Woakes c M. Sharma b Shami 15 J. Tredwell c&b B. Kumar 30 S. Finn run out (Rayudu, Dhoni) 6 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-2) 6 Total (all out, 50 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-82 A. Hales,2-93 A. Cook,3-97 J. Root,4-120 E. Morgan,5-138 I. Bell,6-149 B. Stokes,7-182 C. Woakes,8-202 J. Buttler,9-226 J. Tredwell,10-227 S. Finn Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 45 - 1(nb-1) M. Sharma 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 M. Shami 9 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 39 - 3 S. Raina 8 - 0 - 37 - 1 A. Rayudu 2 - 0 - 8 - 1(w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 38 - 1 India Innings A. Rahane c Buttler b Finn 45 S. Dhawan c Morgan b Woakes 16 V. Kohli c Tredwell b Stokes 40 A. Rayudu not out 64 S. Raina c Woakes b Tredwell 42 R. Jadeja not out 12 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 4 wickets, 43 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-35 S. Dhawan,2-85 A. Rahane,3-120 V. Kohli,4-207 S. Raina Did not bat: M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, B. Kumar, M. Shami, M. Sharma Bowling J. Anderson 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-2) C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 43 - 1 J. Tredwell 10 - 1 - 46 - 1 S. Finn 8 - 0 - 50 - 1(w-2) B. Stokes 6 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-1) J. Root 4 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Rob Bailey Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 6 wickets