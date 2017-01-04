Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 365-3)
M. Renshaw b I. Khan 184
D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 113
U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 13
S. Smith c S. Ahmed b Shah 24
P. Handscomb hit wkt b Riaz 110
H. Cartwright b I. Khan 37
M. Wade c B. Azam b Az. Ali 29
M. Starc c sub b Az. Ali 16
S. O'Keefe not out 0
Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-4 w-2) 12
Total (for 8 wickets declared, 135 overs) 538
Fall of wickets: 1-151 D. Warner,2-203 U. Khawaja,3-244 S. Smith,4-386 M. Renshaw,5-477 H. Cartwright,6-516 P. Handscomb,7-532 M. Wade,8-538 M. Starc
Did not bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
M. Amir 24 - 2 - 83 - 0
I. Khan 27 - 4 - 111 - 2(nb-2)
W. Riaz 28 - 4 - 89 - 3(nb-2 w-2)
Y. Shah 40 - 2 - 167 - 1
Az. Ali 14 - 0 - 70 - 2
A. Shafiq 2 - 0 - 12 - 0
Pakistan 1st innings
Az. Ali not out 58
Sh. Khan c Renshaw b Hazlewood 4
B. Azam lbw b Hazlewood 0
Y. Khan not out 64
Extras 0
Total (for 2 wickets, 41 overs) 126
Fall of wickets: 1-6 Sh. Khan,2-6 B. Azam
To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, I. Khan
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 2 - 34 - 0
J. Hazlewood 11 - 3 - 32 - 2
S. O'Keefe 7 - 1 - 11 - 0
N. Lyon 9 - 1 - 34 - 0
H. Cartwright 4 - 0 - 15 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle