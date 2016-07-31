July 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Sunday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings 196 (J. Blackwood 62; R. Ashwin 5-52) India 1st innings (Overnight: 358-5) L. Rahul c Dowrich b Gabriel 158 S. Dhawan c Da. Bravo b Chase 27 C. Pujara run out (Chase) 46 V. Kohli c Chandrika b Chase 44 A. Rahane not out 42 R. Ashwin lbw b Bishoo 3 W. Saha not out 17 Extras (b-8 lb-1 nb-7 w-5) 21 Total (for 5 wickets, 125 overs) 358 Fall of wickets: 1-87 S. Dhawan,2-208 C. Pujara,3-277 L. Rahul,4-310 V. Kohli,5-327 R. Ashwin To bat: A. Mishra, M. Shami, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling S. Gabriel 23 - 8 - 50 - 1(nb-5) M. Cummins 15.4 - 3 - 54 - 0(w-1) J. Holder 23.2 - 9 - 49 - 0(nb-1) R. Chase 29 - 3 - 91 - 2 D. Bishoo 25 - 3 - 79 - 1 K. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 26 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Duguid Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle