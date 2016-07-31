July 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Sunday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies 1st innings 196 (J. Blackwood 62; R. Ashwin 5-52)
India 1st innings (Overnight: 358-5)
L. Rahul c Dowrich b Gabriel 158
S. Dhawan c Da. Bravo b Chase 27
C. Pujara run out (Chase) 46
V. Kohli c Chandrika b Chase 44
A. Rahane not out 42
R. Ashwin lbw b Bishoo 3
W. Saha not out 17
Extras (b-8 lb-1 nb-7 w-5) 21
Total (for 5 wickets, 125 overs) 358
Fall of wickets: 1-87 S. Dhawan,2-208 C. Pujara,3-277 L. Rahul,4-310 V. Kohli,5-327 R. Ashwin
To bat: A. Mishra, M. Shami, I. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling
S. Gabriel 23 - 8 - 50 - 1(nb-5)
M. Cummins 15.4 - 3 - 54 - 0(w-1)
J. Holder 23.2 - 9 - 49 - 0(nb-1)
R. Chase 29 - 3 - 91 - 2
D. Bishoo 25 - 3 - 79 - 1
K. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 26 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Nigel Duguid
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle