Correction Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and England on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Vince b Rashid 45 I. Kayes c sub b Stokes 46 Sa. Rahman c Buttler b Rashid 49 Mahmudullah c Bairstow b Rashid 6 M. Rahim not out 67 S. Al Hasan st Buttler b Ali 4 Nas. Hossain c Vince b Rashid 4 Mosa. Hossain not out 38 Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-11) 18 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 277 Fall of wickets: 1-80 I. Kayes,2-106 T. Iqbal,3-122 Mahmudullah,4-176 Sa. Rahman,5-184 S. Al Hasan,6-192 Nas. Hossain Did not bat: M. Mortaza, S. Islam, T. Ahmed Bowling C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-2) J. Ball 8 - 0 - 44 - 0 L. Plunkett 9 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-2) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-4) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 43 - 4(w-2) England Innings J. Vince lbw b Nas. Hossain 32 S. Billings c Kayes b Mosa. Hossain 62 B. Duckett c Rahim b Sh. Islam 63 J. Bairstow b Sh. Islam 15 B. Stokes not out 47 J. Buttler b Mortaza 25 M. Ali c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 1 C. Woakes not out 27 Extras (w-6) 6 Total (for 6 wickets, 47.5 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-63 J. Vince,2-127 S. Billings,3-172 J. Bairstow,4-179 B. Duckett,5-227 J. Buttler,6-236 M. Ali Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 1 - 51 - 2 Sh. Islam 9.5 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-3) S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) T. Ahmed 9 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1) Nas. Hossain 7 - 0 - 53 - 1(w-1) Mosa. Hossain 4 - 0 - 22 - 1 Referees Umpire: Anisur Rahman Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 4 wickets