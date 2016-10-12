Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c M. Marsh b Boland 12
H. Amla b Mennie 25
F. du Plessis b Mennie 11
R. Rossouw c M. Marsh b Tremain 122
J. Duminy c Bailey b Mennie 73
D. Miller c Smith b Tremain 39
A. Phehlukwayo b Boland 11
K. Rabada not out 9
K. Abbott c Wade b Tremain 0
D. Steyn not out 6
Extras (b-6 lb-5 w-8) 19
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 327
Fall of wickets: 1-37 Q. de Kock,2-37 H. Amla,3-52 F. du Plessis,4-230 J. Duminy,5-281 R. Rossouw,6-306 A. Phehlukwayo,7-308 D. Miller,8-309 K. Abbott
Did not bat: I. Tahir
Bowling
C. Tremain 10 - 0 - 64 - 3(w-2)
S. Boland 10 - 0 - 68 - 2(w-1)
J. Mennie 10 - 2 - 49 - 3(w-1)
M. Marsh 7 - 0 - 53 - 0
T. Head 8 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-3)
A. Zampa 5 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1)
Australia Innings
D. Warner run out (de Kock) 173
A. Finch b Tahir 19
S. Smith b Tahir 0
G. Bailey b Phehlukwayo 2
M. Marsh b Rabada 35
T. Head c de Kock b Abbott 35
M. Wade c de Kock b Abbott 7
J. Mennie c Miller b Rabada 0
C. Tremain run out (du Plessis) 0
A. Zampa not out 6
S. Boland run out (Steyn) 4
Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-7) 15
Total (all out, 48.2 overs) 296
Fall of wickets: 1-72 A. Finch,2-72 S. Smith,3-75 G. Bailey,4-139 M. Marsh,5-229 T. Head,6-248 M. Wade,7-249 J. Mennie,8-261 C. Tremain,9-288 D. Warner,10-296 S. Boland
Bowling
K. Abbott 10 - 1 - 48 - 2
K. Rabada 9 - 0 - 84 - 2(nb-1 w-4)
D. Steyn 9.2 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-1)
I. Tahir 10 - 1 - 42 - 2
A. Phehlukwayo 9 - 1 - 51 - 1(w-2)
J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Shaun George
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: South Africa won by 31 runs