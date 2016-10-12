Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c M. Marsh b Boland 12 H. Amla b Mennie 25 F. du Plessis b Mennie 11 R. Rossouw c M. Marsh b Tremain 122 J. Duminy c Bailey b Mennie 73 D. Miller c Smith b Tremain 39 A. Phehlukwayo b Boland 11 K. Rabada not out 9 K. Abbott c Wade b Tremain 0 D. Steyn not out 6 Extras (b-6 lb-5 w-8) 19 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-37 Q. de Kock,2-37 H. Amla,3-52 F. du Plessis,4-230 J. Duminy,5-281 R. Rossouw,6-306 A. Phehlukwayo,7-308 D. Miller,8-309 K. Abbott Did not bat: I. Tahir Bowling C. Tremain 10 - 0 - 64 - 3(w-2) S. Boland 10 - 0 - 68 - 2(w-1) J. Mennie 10 - 2 - 49 - 3(w-1) M. Marsh 7 - 0 - 53 - 0 T. Head 8 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-3) A. Zampa 5 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) Australia Innings D. Warner run out (de Kock) 173 A. Finch b Tahir 19 S. Smith b Tahir 0 G. Bailey b Phehlukwayo 2 M. Marsh b Rabada 35 T. Head c de Kock b Abbott 35 M. Wade c de Kock b Abbott 7 J. Mennie c Miller b Rabada 0 C. Tremain run out (du Plessis) 0 A. Zampa not out 6 S. Boland run out (Steyn) 4 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-7) 15 Total (all out, 48.2 overs) 296 Fall of wickets: 1-72 A. Finch,2-72 S. Smith,3-75 G. Bailey,4-139 M. Marsh,5-229 T. Head,6-248 M. Wade,7-249 J. Mennie,8-261 C. Tremain,9-288 D. Warner,10-296 S. Boland Bowling K. Abbott 10 - 1 - 48 - 2 K. Rabada 9 - 0 - 84 - 2(nb-1 w-4) D. Steyn 9.2 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 1 - 42 - 2 A. Phehlukwayo 9 - 1 - 51 - 1(w-2) J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Shaun George Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 31 runs