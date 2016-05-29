May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Chester-le-Street, England England 1st innings 498 for 9 decl (M. Ali 155no, A. Hales 83, J. Root 80; N. Pradeep 4-107) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 91-8) D. Karunaratne b Anderson 9 K. Silva c Bairstow b Broad 13 K. Mendis c Anderson b Woakes 35 D. Chandimal c Cook b Anderson 4 A. Mathews c Bairstow b Woakes 3 L. Thirimanne c Compton b Anderson 19 M. Siriwardana c Bairstow b Woakes 0 R. Herath c Anderson b Broad 12 S. Eranga c Root b Broad 2 S. Lakmal c Bairstow b Broad 0 N. Pradeep not out 2 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (all out, 43.3 overs) 101 Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-44 K. Silva,3-53 D. Chandimal,4-58 A. Mathews,5-67 K. Mendis,6-67 M. Siriwardana,7-88 R. Herath,8-90 S. Eranga,9-93 S. Lakmal,10-101 L. Thirimanne Bowling J. Anderson 12.3 - 2 - 36 - 3 S. Broad 13 - 2 - 40 - 4(nb-1) C. Woakes 7 - 4 - 9 - 3 S. Finn 7 - 3 - 15 - 0 M. Ali 4 - 4 - 0 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Root b Woakes 26 K. Silva c Bairstow b Finn 60 K. Mendis c Bairstow b Anderson 26 L. Thirimanne b Ali 13 A. Mathews c Bairstow b Anderson 80 D. Chandimal not out 54 M. Siriwardana not out 35 Extras (lb-9 nb-5 w-1) 15 Total (for 5 wickets, 84 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-38 D. Karunaratne,2-79 K. Mendis,3-100 L. Thirimanne,4-182 K. Silva,5-222 A. Mathews To bat: R. Herath, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling J. Anderson 16 - 3 - 40 - 2 S. Broad 17 - 5 - 47 - 0(nb-2) C. Woakes 15 - 7 - 51 - 1(w-1) S. Finn 16 - 0 - 55 - 1(nb-1) M. Ali 17 - 2 - 94 - 1(nb-2) J. Vince 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 J. Root 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft